Wherobots helps organisations realise the full potential of geospatial data in the cloud. Credit: 3d-ganesha5 / Shutterstock.

Cloud-based geospatial data platform Wherobots has raised $21.5m in a Series A funding round to enhance geospatial and climate intelligence solutions.

The round was spearheaded by Felicis and received contributions from Wing Venture Capital, Clear Ventures, JetBlue Ventures, and P7 Ventures.

Wherobots plans to use proceeds to accelerate its product development and go-to-market to allow organisations to realise the full potential of geospatial data in the cloud.

Wherobots founders Mo Sarwat and Jia Yu, who are also the original creators of Apache Sedona, established the company in 2022.

Wherobots provides a spatial intelligence cloud that enables high-performance geospatial ETL [extract-transform-load], analytics, and computer vision at a planetary scale using modern data lakehouse architecture.

The service is touted to be capable of running spatial data workloads up to 20 times faster than current cloud-based analytics engines.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Verdict. Submit and download Visit our Privacy Policy for more information about our services, how we may use, process and share your personal data, including information of your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. Our services are intended for corporate subscribers and you warrant that the email address submitted is your corporate email address.

Wherobots CEO Mo Sarwat said: “Our mission is to make it easy for our customers to utilise geospatial data.

“By deploying Wherobots on their spatial data, companies are bringing products to market faster, they’re calculating risk and reward with higher accuracy, and are making better decisions for their operations at scale.

“This funding round will accelerate the delivery of capabilities that increase the utility of Apache Sedona and Wherobots, and expand the customers and use cases that Wherobots supports.”

Apache Sedona, compatible with Wherobots, has become the go-to open-source geospatial engine for various organisations, including Amazon for last-mile delivery and Land O’Lakes for precision farming operations.

Additionally, the Overture Maps Foundation, which includes industry giants such as Meta, Microsoft, Amazon, and TomTom, utilises Apache Sedona and Wherobots Cloud for its global mapping projects.

Amazon Maps software development senior manager Arka Pratim Das said: “Apache Sedona is a key part of our high-precision map conflation process, enabling us to process millions of fleet-derived traffic signs and enhance our maps for routing and planning.

“Sedona’s scalable spatial joins, partitioning, and support for complex geometric operations are critical to automating updates for Amazon Last Mile’s delivery networks.”

Furthermore, Wherobots has announced its readiness to support production workloads on Amazon Web Services, marking its availability on the latter’s marketplace.