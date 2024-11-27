Cloud-based geospatial data platform Wherobots has raised $21.5m in a Series A funding round to enhance geospatial and climate intelligence solutions.
The round was spearheaded by Felicis and received contributions from Wing Venture Capital, Clear Ventures, JetBlue Ventures, and P7 Ventures.
Wherobots plans to use proceeds to accelerate its product development and go-to-market to allow organisations to realise the full potential of geospatial data in the cloud.
Wherobots founders Mo Sarwat and Jia Yu, who are also the original creators of Apache Sedona, established the company in 2022.
Wherobots provides a spatial intelligence cloud that enables high-performance geospatial ETL [extract-transform-load], analytics, and computer vision at a planetary scale using modern data lakehouse architecture.
The service is touted to be capable of running spatial data workloads up to 20 times faster than current cloud-based analytics engines.
How well do you really know your competitors?
Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge.
Thank you!
Your download email will arrive shortly
Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample
We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below formBy GlobalData
Wherobots CEO Mo Sarwat said: “Our mission is to make it easy for our customers to utilise geospatial data.
“By deploying Wherobots on their spatial data, companies are bringing products to market faster, they’re calculating risk and reward with higher accuracy, and are making better decisions for their operations at scale.
“This funding round will accelerate the delivery of capabilities that increase the utility of Apache Sedona and Wherobots, and expand the customers and use cases that Wherobots supports.”
Apache Sedona, compatible with Wherobots, has become the go-to open-source geospatial engine for various organisations, including Amazon for last-mile delivery and Land O’Lakes for precision farming operations.
Additionally, the Overture Maps Foundation, which includes industry giants such as Meta, Microsoft, Amazon, and TomTom, utilises Apache Sedona and Wherobots Cloud for its global mapping projects.
Amazon Maps software development senior manager Arka Pratim Das said: “Apache Sedona is a key part of our high-precision map conflation process, enabling us to process millions of fleet-derived traffic signs and enhance our maps for routing and planning.
“Sedona’s scalable spatial joins, partitioning, and support for complex geometric operations are critical to automating updates for Amazon Last Mile’s delivery networks.”
Furthermore, Wherobots has announced its readiness to support production workloads on Amazon Web Services, marking its availability on the latter’s marketplace.