Winshuttle, a prominent information and communication technology (ICT) vendor, relies on a network of sales channel partners to sell and distribute its offerings across its customer base. According to proprietary analysis in GlobalData's Winshuttle Partner Ecosystem Profile, the data and analytics, business process applications, and consulting services categories account for 86.2% of the total 95 partner engagements, as of May 2022.

Winshuttle is a provider of a platform for data management and robotic process automation that is focused on SAP. Winshuttle is a robotic process automation and data management software with a SAP focus. It is intended to make it possible to create and modify interactive forms and processes for SAP that are based on Excel and SharePoint without having to write any code. The business offers software for master data management and process automation, helping enterprise businesses move more quickly and agilely.

As depicted in the chart above, Winshuttle's partner engagements are focused on serving clients across Western Europe, which accounted for 31.5% of their overall partner engagements, followed by North America with a share of 29.1%, according to GlobalData's report.

Retail, healthcare, and manufacturing emerged as the top three industry verticals, that Winshuttle is focusing on serving via its partners. These verticals together contributed 24% of the total vertical-specific partner engagements, with automotive leading the partner engagement distribution with a share of 4.6%.

The table below covers prominent partners of Winshuttle based on GlobalData's proprietary scoring framework, which analyzes partner engagements on multiple parameters including revenue band, employee band, partnership certification, partner vertical and geography focus, among others. The majority of Winshuttle's partners are value-added distributors or resellers.

