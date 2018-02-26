Luke covers lifestyle for Verdict. You can reach him at luke.christou@verdict.co.uk

Norway won the most PyeongChang Winter Olympics 2018 medals, topping the table for the first time since 2002.

The Scandinavian side came away with 39 medals, including 14 gold, 14 silver and 11 bronze. Germany (31 medals) and Canada (29 medals) finished up in the silver and bronze positions.

Just 30 counties shared the spoils throughout the South Korean tournament. The 62 other countries that had sent competitors to the Winter Olympics returned home on Monday with little to show for their efforts.

Of the nations that did come away from the Winter Games having won a medal, Liechtenstein came out bottom alongside Kazakhstan and Latvia.

Alpine skier Tina Weirather won the European minnows their only medal in the Ladies Super-G event.

Lichtenstein tops GDP to medal Winter Olympics 2018 table

However, Liechtenstein’s sole medal is more impressive than it first seems when you compare the amount of money that the country has to its final haul.

With a gross domestic product of $5 billion, Liechtenstein won more medals (20.1) per $100 billion GDP than any other nation at the games.

Norway’s GDP of $376 billion may dwarf Liechtenstein’s $5 billion. However, the country’s haul of 39 medals ensured that they still place second in the GDP:medal table with 10.4 medals per $100 billion GDP.

Bigger, more prosperous countries tend to dominate the Olympic leaderboard. Of the top ten medal-winning countries in Pyeongchang, six have a GDP of more than $1 trillion. Germany, Canada, the United States, South Korea, Russia and France all placed.

However, this alternative way of ranking Olympic victors allows smaller countries to have their day. As well as Liechtenstein, Slovenia and Latvia, both of which have a GDP of less than $100 billion, placed in the top ten.

The United States suffers the biggest drop, falling from fourth to 28th in the Winter Olympics 2018 medals table.

Winter Olympics 2018 medals by population

Liechtenstein was also the most successful country at the winter Olympics when comparing medals won to the country’s population. With a population of 38,000 people, Liechtenstein won a total of 26.2 medals per million citizens.

Norway, with a population of 5.3 million, came second with 7.3 medals. Switzerland, with a population of 8.2 million, claims the bronze position. Austria and Sweden make up the top five.