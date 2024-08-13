Wipro, an Indian technology services and consulting services provider, has announced the expansion of its partnership with Google Cloud, focusing on the adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) technologies.
This partnership aims to enhance developer productivity, accelerate cloud migrations, and deliver innovative AI solutions.
Wipro is integrating Vertex AI and Gemini models into its project execution for clients, aiming to equip its workforce with generative AI-powered tools.
As part of Wipro’s ai360 initiative, the Wipro FullStride Cloud Studio is incorporating Gemini’s advanced reasoning and analysis capabilities into its core business platforms and innovation hubs.
These hubs are designed to drive business transformation by developing best practices, tools, and frameworks that combine Wipro’s ecosystem with Google Cloud’s offerings.
Wipro is also training its associates on Google Cloud’s AI technologies, including Gemini, to better assist global enterprise customers.
The company aims to enhance digital transformation projects, with estimates suggesting GenAI-powered productivity improvements of up to 30%.
The capabilities of Gemini for Google Cloud are being embedded into Wipro FullStride Cloud Studio platforms and utilised across Wipro FullStride Cloud Studios in Bangalore, London, New Jersey, Dallas, and Mountain View.
Wipro FullStride Cloud Studios provide cloud-native solutions using tools, accelerators, and blueprints to streamline the design, deployment, and management of cloud programs for clients.
Wipro FullStride Cloud managing partner and global head Jo Debeckersaid: “Through this expanded relationship with Google Cloud, we are able to significantly accelerate our clients’ digital transformation journeys and empower them to maximize their cloud-run businesses.
“With Gemini infused into our Wipro FullStride Cloud Studio platform, we will continue to help our clients leverage the power of cloud, adapt to an AI-driven future, and transform their businesses.”
Google Cloud corporate vice president of global ecosystem and channels Kevin Ichhpurani said: “Through this partnership, Google’s powerful Gemini models and AI services are powering digital transformation within Wipro and with its broad set of enterprise clients.
“Wipro’s expanding expertise with Google Cloud AI will benefit its enterprise clients on many of their most critical projects, including cloud migrations, data analytics, application modernization, and more.”
Earlier this year, Wipro expanded its partnership with IBM, introducing the Wipro Enterprise AI-Ready platform, which utilises IBM’s Watson to enable clients to establish integrated enterprise-level AI environments.