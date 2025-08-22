Wipro will also establish a multi-year strategic partnership with Harman and Samsung as part of this acquisition. Credit: LCV/Shutterstock.com.

Indian IT and digital transformation major Wipro has agreed to acquire the Digital Transformation Solutions (DTS) business unit from Harman, a subsidiary of Samsung.

Following the acquisition, the DTS unit will be incorporated into Wipro’s Engineering Global Business Line.

The transaction will see the transfer of more than 5,600 DTS employees, including key leadership staff, from various regions including the Americas, Europe, and Asia to Wipro, pending the usual regulatory approvals.

In addition, Wipro will establish a multi-year strategic partnership with both Harman and Samsung as part of the acquisition of DTS.

Harman CEO Christian Sobottka said: “This agreement unlocks the next chapter for the DTS business unit—one where it can scale faster, reach more clients in key industries, and fully realise its growth potential.

“As part of Wipro, a company with deep engineering prowess, DTS will have the complementary capabilities and ecosystem needed to expand its impact and accelerate the value it delivers to customers.”

DTS integrates physical and digital technologies to develop adaptable solutions for changing human needs.

It has expertise in domain-led design, connected products, and software platforms, and it also integrates advanced engineering with AI-native platforms, domain knowledge, proprietary accelerators, and autonomous agent frameworks.

Harman stated that DTS provides a holistic experience through digital convergence, cloud services, mobility, data insights, and IoT, which are all supported by scalable IT platforms.

Wipro CEO and managing director Srini Pallia said: “Their [DTS] specialised engineering expertise, combined with Wipro’s consulting-led, AI-powered capabilities, will significantly enhance the value we deliver to clients.

“DTS’ strong presence in high-growth sectors and strategic markets complements our global footprint and strengthens our position as a trusted transformation partner. Together, we’ll accelerate digital innovation, reduce time-to-market, and sharpen competitive advantage.”

The deal is anticipated to be finalised by 31 December 2025 subject to necessary regulatory approvals.