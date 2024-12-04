Indian IT services provider Wipro has joined forces with Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) provider Netskope to deliver cybersecurity optimisation advisory services.
This collaboration aims to offer global enterprises a comprehensive service that can enhance and streamline cybersecurity outcomes for people, processes, and technology investments.
Wipro’s CyberTransform Optimization Service, supported by Netskope, assesses existing cybersecurity and infrastructure investments of the enterprises.
This approach offers consolidation recommendations and proposes cost-effective strategies to improve overall business performance.
Netskope Business Value Services vice president David Klippel said: “Wipro CyberTransformOptimization Service, powered by Netskope, provides clients with a comprehensive view of SASE economic and productivity benefits for different network and security transformation scenarios, enabling them to make faster and better decisions to reach desired business outcomes.
“Netskope is pleased to extend its partnership with Wipro to enhance their Advisory and consulting service in optimising cybersecurity and infrastructure cost and performance against strategic business outcomes.”
How well do you really know your competitors?
Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge.
Thank you!
Your download email will arrive shortly
Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample
We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below formBy GlobalData
The service leverages Wipro’s Automated Regulatory Compliance (ArC) platform, which tracks industry-specific regulatory changes. It also uses Netskope’s Valueskope platform, a SaaS-based solution providing detailed financial analyses and customised business cases.
Wipro Cybersecurity and Risk Services Advisory Services global head Saugat Sindhu said: “Many organisations today face the challenge of managing application sprawl with distributed technologies in their cybersecurity operations.
“Through this partnership with Netskope, we will be able to deliver tailored SASE business cases and comprehensive financial analyses, enabling our clients to optimise their cybersecurity spend and achieve superior performance outcomes. This collaboration underscores our commitment to driving innovation and value for our enterprise clients.”
In August, Wipro was selected by the John Lewis Partnership (JLP) to lead a cloud transformation project.
The initiative aims to modernise the UK retailer’s IT infrastructure and promote sustainable growth.
It will see Wipro FullStride Cloud extend JLP’s current cloud infrastructure, network, and end-user services for an additional four years.
Wipro FullStride Cloud will work with JLP, and Google Cloud to transform JLP’s X86 platform to the cloud.