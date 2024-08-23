Indian IT services provider Wipro has been selected by the John Lewis Partnership (JLP) to lead a cloud transformation project.
The initiative aims to modernise the UK retailer’s IT infrastructure and promote sustainable growth.
It will see Wipro FullStride Cloud extend JLP’s current cloud infrastructure, network, and end-user services for an additional four years.
Wipro FullStride Cloud will work with JLP, and Google Cloud to transform JLP’s X86 platform to the cloud.
This move is expected to make JLP more agile, optimise operating costs, and streamline business operations, thereby unlocking new business value.
In addition to infrastructure transformation, Wipro and JLP will explore the adoption of new solutions such as retail technology and store modernisation to stay ahead in the competitive market.
Wipro UKI managing director Omkar Nisal said: “We are delighted to be expanding our work with the John Lewis Partnership. Enabling them to modernise and future-proof their business speaks to our deep understanding of their needs from our long-term engagement with them.
“Through Wipro FullStride Cloud, our deep industry experience, and our vast technology expertise we are helping JLP build a bespoke modernisation program that will realise their business ambitions.”
John Lewis Partnership CIO David Hunn said: “As we look to grow and modernise our business, Wipro’s comprehensive expertise in digital transformation and thorough understanding of our business needs make them the ideal partner. Our shared values of creating sustainable growth are exemplified in our strong and long-lasting relationship.”
The announcement comes on the heels of Wipro’s recent expansion of its partnership with Google Cloud.
This partnership is centred on adopting artificial intelligence (AI) technologies to boost developer productivity, accelerate cloud migrations, and create innovative AI solutions.
Wipro is integrating tools such as Vertex AI and Gemini models into its client projects.
Earlier in 2024, Wipro broadened its collaboration with IBM by introducing the Wipro Enterprise AI-Ready platform.
This platform utilises IBM’s Watson to help clients establish integrated enterprise-level AI environments.