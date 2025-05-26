The deal is in line WiseTech’s efforts to expand its ecosystem through targeted acquisitions. Credit: wee design/Shutterstock.

Australian logistics software firm WiseTech Global has agreed to acquire E2open, a US-based provider of cloud-based supply chain management software, for $2.1bn.

The acquisition will be executed through an all-cash offer of $3.30 per share, representing a premium of around 28% over E2open’s closing stock price on 23 May 2025.

E2open, founded in 2000, operates in over 20 countries. Its platform links more than 500,000 partners in manufacturing, logistics, distribution, and channel networks, facilitating over 18bn transactions annually.

E2open’s software integrates trade and logistics networks, leveraging data, technology, and automation to deliver a mission-critical suite of solutions.

This empowers customers to optimise their supply chains by lowering costs, enhancing visibility, and strengthening resilience.

e2open CEO Andrew Appel said: “After a comprehensive strategic review and evaluation of a full range of options conducted by e2open, the Company’s Board, and Rothschild & Co, we have decided to enter this agreement with WiseTech Global, which we believe maximizes value for our shareholders and positions the Company for long-term success.

“WiseTech’s global footprint and commitment to innovation are highly complementary to e2open’s capabilities. Together, we will be able to offer a leading end-to-end platform for the world’s most complex supply chains.”

WiseTech said the acquisition is in line with its strategy to enhance product development and expand its ecosystem through targeted acquisitions.

WiseTech global founder, executive chair and chief innovation officer Richard Whitesaid: “Acquiring e2open is a strategically significant step in achieving our expanded vision to be the operating system for global trade and logistics.

“E2open brings to WiseTech several well established complementary products. This will enable WiseTech to create a multi-sided marketplace that connects all trade and logistics stakeholders to efficiently offer and acquire services, removing complex disconnected processes and driving visibility, predictability and cost savings through the value chain.

“E2open also expands WiseTech’s product capabilities with an experienced team of people with industry expertise and innovative product development skills that will further accelerate our organic growth capability.

“In bringing the two companies together, we see tremendous opportunity for synergies, efficiencies, economies of scale and enhanced customer benefits, which unlocks the potential in e2open’s suite of products.”

Subject to regulatory review and customary closing conditions, the transaction is expected to close in the second half of 2025.

Until the transaction is finalised, WiseTech and E2open will continue to operate independently.

Once completed, E2open’s common stock will be delisted from the New York Stock Exchange.