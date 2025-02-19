Talks for the new financing round of X are underway. Credit: Mamun_Sheikh/Shutterstock.

Social media company X, formerly known as Twitter, is reportedly in discussions to raise funds from investors at a $44bn valuation.

X’s owner, Elon Musk, acquired the company for same price in 2022.

The talks on a new financing round are said to be underway, while there exists chances of X abandoning the discussions, Bloomberg reported.

In January 2025, a Reuters report indicated that Wall Street banks, including Morgan Stanley, Bank of America, and Barclays, are preparing to sell up to $3bn of debt holdings in X.

These banks had loaned Musk money to complete his $44bn acquisition of X in 2022.

The funding reports follows Musk’s AI company xAI’s plans to seek $10bn in a funding round, valuing the company at approximately $75bn.

In 2023, X limited free access to its popular social management tool Tweetdeck with users having to pay a monthly $8 fee for X Premium (formerly Twitter Blue), which also includes a blue checkmark.

Tweetdeck allows users to view multiple timelines, manage multiple Twitter accounts, schedule Tweets for posting in the future and build Tweet collections.

In September 2024, the social media network was reinstated in Brazil after being banned for six weeks due to non-compliance with local laws.

The ban followed a prolonged dispute between Elon Musk and the Brazilian Supreme Court, which had required Musk to appoint a local representative and take stronger action against far-right misinformation and anti-democratic content.

The suspension ended after X paid fines totalling $5m.

In October 2024, X was exempt from the European Union’s Digital Markets Act (DMA) obligations.

The DMA is one of the toughest policies in the EU targeting what many see as the monopolisation of digital markets by a few tech companies.

Its restrictions apply to firms that are deemed ‘gatekeepers’ of the markets they operate in. The law is aimed at creating a fairer business environment in the digital landscape.