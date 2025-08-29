The model is being offered for free for a limited period with select launch partners. Credit: Poetra.RH / Shutterstock.com.

Elon Musk’s AI company, xAI, has launched a new agentic coding model named grok-code-fast-1, as it ventures into a new segment of the AI industry.

The model is designed to autonomously handle coding-related tasks, a key focus for many AI companies.

In a blog post, xAI described grok-code-fast-1 as a ‘speedy and economical reasoning model’ tailored for regular programming tasks.

“We built grok-code-fast-1 from scratch, starting with a brand-new model architecture. To lay a robust foundation, we carefully assembled a pre-training corpus rich with programming-related content,” the post said. “For post-training, we curated high-quality datasets that reflect real-world pull requests and coding tasks.”

xAI said that grok-code-fast-1 is adaptable across the software development stack, with particular proficiency in languages such as TypeScript, Python, Java, Rust, C++, and Go.

The model is capable of managing various programming tasks with limited supervision, including building projects from the ground up, responding to codebase inquiries, and conducting detailed bug fixes.

The model is being offered for free for a limited period with select launch partners, including Cline, Copilot, Cursor, GitHub, Kilo Code, opencode, Roo Code, and Windsurf.

It will be generally available via the xAI API, with pricing set at $0.20 per million input tokens, $1.50 per million output tokens, and $0.02 per million cached input tokens.

The model was initially released quietly in late August 2025, under the codename sonic, during which xAI monitored community feedback and made several updates.

xAI is working on updates for grok-code-fast-1, with a variant supporting multimodal inputs and extended context length already in training.

In the wider AI landscape, companies such as OpenAI and Microsoft are also focusing on AI coding assistants. Microsoft introduced GitHub Copilot, a coding agent, at its Build conference in May. OpenAI’s Codex was made available to ChatGPT Plus users in June 2025.

Recently, xAI filed a lawsuit against Apple and OpenAI in a US federal court in Texas accusing them of conspiring to hinder competition in the AI market. The lawsuit claimed that Apple’s integration of OpenAI’s ChatGPT has led to the neglect of competing applications, including xAI’s Grok chatbot, in the App Store rankings.