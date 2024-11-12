The new centre will support functions such as cloud computing, cybersecurity and network operations. Credit: Kittyfly/Shutterstock.

German optical technology company Carl Zeiss has inaugurated its first global capability centre (GCC) in India, Reuters reported.

The company also announced plans to double its local workforce to 5,000 over the next three years.

Located in the Indian city of Bengaluru, the new centre will support functions such as cloud computing, cybersecurity and network operations.

It will also focus on developing software services for Carl Zeiss Meditec, the company’s medical technology subsidiary.

In addition to technical roles, the workforce expansion will encompass hiring for Zeiss’s fifth manufacturing facility in India, which is also situated in Bengaluru.

This facility, built at a cost of Rs30bn ($355.67m), is set to commence operations next year.

The news agency quoted Carl Zeiss chief financial offer Dhaval Radia as saying: “Bengaluru is a prime hub due to availability of skills, collaborations and also the ecosystem that is very important to grow. The new plant (in Bengaluru) will also be the largest investment Zeiss Group has ever done outside of Germany.”

The company is also engaged in sales and research and development activities in India.

Radia noted that Zeiss’ India unit is projected to achieve revenues of Rs22bn for the current fiscal year ending September 2025, representing a year-on-year increase of 19%.

In September this year, the state of Karnataka, where Bengaluru is located, introduced a draft policy aimed at doubling the number of GCCs in the region to 1,000 and creating 350,000 new jobs by 2029.