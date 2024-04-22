ZeroFOX has patented a method to generate an attack surface for a protected entity by scanning third parties, extracting URLs, and monitoring for protection. The system aims to enhance cybersecurity measures for organizations. GlobalData’s report on ZeroFOX gives a 360-degree view of the company including its patenting strategy. Buy the report here.

According to GlobalData’s company profile on ZeroFOX, Synthetic data was a key innovation area identified from patents. ZeroFOX's grant share as of February 2024 was 73%. Grant share is based on the ratio of number of grants to total number of patents.

Generating attack surface for a protected entity

Source: United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). Credit: ZeroFOX Inc

A recently granted patent (Publication Number: US11888873B2) discloses a method for generating an attack surface for a protected entity. The method involves receiving identifying information associated with the protected entity, scanning third parties to identify a host linked to the entity, resolving the webpage associated with the host, extracting a URL from the webpage, determining the URL's association with the protected entity based on predefined rules, and generating an attack surface comprising the URL. This attack surface is then stored and monitored to protect the entity from potential threats.



Furthermore, the patent includes variations in the method, such as extracting the URL by crawling or scraping the resolved webpage, determining the association of a social media account with the protected entity and modifying the attack surface accordingly, and specifically identifying URLs associated with platforms like GitHub. The patent also extends to a non-transitory computer-readable medium containing instructions for executing the method on a server. This medium allows for the efficient implementation of the method for generating and maintaining the attack surface to safeguard the protected entity from potential security risks.

