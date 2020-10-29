Speech to text transcription service Otter.ai has launched live video captioning for Zoom.

Trained using millions of hours of speech recordings, Otter uses machine learning to generate text transcriptions of speech, claiming up to 95% accuracy. In January, Otter.ai raised $10m to fund the growth of its AI transcription service.

Otter for Business and Zoom Pro subscribers will now have the option to enable live captions for Zoom video calls and webinars at no additional cost, improving and productivity and reducing miscommunication while employees are working from home.

The introduction of live captions may also improve accessibility. As of 23rd September, UK public sector bodies must provide captioning to video content for accessibility purposes.

In April, the company launched Otter Live Notes, which enables meeting participants to access live transcripts of meetings. Otter.ai also recently launched Otter For Events, a live transcription service designed specifically for virtual events.

Users who already have Otter Live Notes integrated with their Zoom account can now enable live captions from within a meeting. To do so, users will have to open Otter Live Notes and then copy the API token from their Zoom meeting into Otter Live Notes.

“Live video captioning is another feature which makes Otter Live Notes a must-have business communications and collaboration product,” said Sam Liang, CEO, and founder of Otter.ai. “By adding this new feature, Otter.ai removes the significant problem of miscommunication from remote work, heightening organisations’ productivity and efficiency.”

Zoom and Otter have both seen a significant rise in user numbers as a result of a shift towards remote working caused by the pandemic. According to BetaNews, Otter has experienced a fivefold increase in demand over the past few months.

Its Otter for Education products have also been used by over 100,000 students for remote learning.

