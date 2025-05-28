Zscaler and Red Canary plan to offer improved threat triage, investigation, and response capabilities. Credit: UnderhilStudio/Shutterstock.

IT security company Zscaler has agreed to acquire Red Canary, a managed detection and response (MDR) provider.

Financial terms of the deal have not been disclosed.

The acquisition aims to transform security operations (SecOps) by integrating Red Canary’s rapid threat investigation capabilities with Zscaler’s extensive data and AI-driven workflows, Zscaler said.

Red Canary helps in streamlining security workflows through automated remediation.

Zscaler CEO, chairman, and founder Jay Chaudhry said: “With our innovative AI-powered risk management services like Risk360 and the acquired data fabric technology from Avalor, we are disrupting legacy security operations just like we did with our Zero Trust Exchange platform.

“The proposed acquisition of Red Canary is a natural expansion of our capabilities into managed detection and response and threat intelligence to accelerate our vision of AI-powered SOC of the future. By integrating Red Canary with Zscaler, we will deliver to our customers the power of a fully integrated Zero Trust platform and AI-powered security operations.”

Zscaler intends to integrate Red Canary’s strengths with its own data assets and global intelligence from its ThreatLabz Security Research team to establish a unified Security Operations Center powered by both AI and human insight.

Currently protecting close to 45% of Fortune 500 companies, Zscaler operates a large-scale cloud security platform that handles over 500bn transactions daily.

The company has used this data foundation to develop AI-driven solutions such as Zscaler Digital Experience and Zscaler Exposure Management.

Zscaler said the acquisition aims to address operational challenges in threat detection, including missed signals and incomplete analyses.

By combining their respective technologies and expertise, Zscaler and Red Canary plan to offer improved threat triage, investigation, and response capabilities.

Red Canary CEO Brian Beyer said: “For over ten years, we’ve protected our customers by combining high-fidelity signals with agentic AI, behavioural analytics, and global threat intelligence—delivering fast, accurate, and high-quality threat detection and response.

“As part of Zscaler, we will elevate how IT and security teams address the rapidly shifting threat landscape with the strength of our combined technology and expertise.

“Zscaler’s global scale and reach provide the resources and granular data needed to fuel advanced AI, threat intelligence, and detection engineering, giving us a broader view of adversary behaviour while enabling faster innovation across the board.”

Subject to standard regulatory approvals and other customary conditions, the deal is expected to close in August 2025.