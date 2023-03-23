Zycus, a prominent information and communication technology (ICT) vendor, relies on a network of sales channel partners to sell and distribute its offerings across its customer base. According to proprietary analysis in GlobalData’s Zycus Partner Ecosystem Profile, the business process applications, consulting services, and IT management categories account for 96.1% of the total 47 partner engagements, as of December 2021. Buy the detailed profile here.Buy the detailed profile here.

Zycus provides complete Source-to-Pay suite of procurement performance solutions. The company offers solutions such as Procurement Software Suite, Procure-to-Pay Suite, eProcurement Software, eInvoicing Software, Strategic Sourcing and Supplier Network. The offers services to various industries suc as Automotives, Oil & Gas, Healthcare and Pharmaceuticals, Energy and Utilities, Food And Beverage, Insurance, Electronics, Banking, Financial Services and Consumer Packaged Goods.

As depicted in the chart above, Zycus's partner engagements are focused on serving clients across North America, which accounted for 35.4% of their overall partner engagements, followed by Asia-Pacific with a share of 31.2%, according to GlobalData's report.

Manufacturing, retail, and financial markets emerged as the top three industry verticals, that Zycus is focusing on serving via its partners. These verticals together contributed 22.8% of the total vertical-specific partner engagements, with government leading the partner engagement distribution with a share of 5.8%.

The table below covers prominent partners of Zycus based on GlobalData's proprietary scoring framework, which analyzes partner engagements on multiple parameters including revenue band, employee band, partnership certification, partner vertical and geography focus, among others. The majority of Zycus's partners are value-added distributors or resellers.

