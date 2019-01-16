GlobalData is the market leader in providing actionable insight into the technology industry. With market analysts in 18 countries around the world, along with a team of researchers and consultants, we can provide you with the reliable, in-depth industry information you need.

As one of the last countries in Europe to introduce 4G broadband network technology, subscriber uptake in Ukraine is now expected to record rapid rates of growth over the next four years.

In research conducted by GlobalData, Ukraine’s 4G subscriber base is expected to surpass the 19 million mark from 2018 to 2023, which represents a compound annual growth rate of 70%.

Although it was only rolled out in March 2018, Ukraine’s 4G coverage has expanded to cover more than half its population today, thanks to the significant investment by three major operators: Kyivstar, Vodafone and Lifecell.

At the end of August 2018, 4G coverage stood at 13 million for Kyivstar, 18 million for Vodafone and Lifecell had surpassed 22 million people.

Late arrival

Fourth generation technology came late in Ukraine as the frequencies suitable for 4G were used for alternative purposes and reallocation of frequencies required negotiations with many parties, including the military.

Additionally, telecom operators faced a particularly high level of bureaucracy in order to gain permission to launch 4G services.

As 4G is not a new technology, vendors could easily make 4G-compatible devices available to the public to help drive its adoption.

The graph below illustrates expected 2G, 3G and 4G technology uptake in Ukraine to 2023.

2G, 3G and 4G in Ukraine

