4G is set to become the dominant mobile technology by generation in Senegal, by 2024. Despite 4G accounting for only 8.3% of total mobile subscriptions in 2019, it will grow at a relatively fast CAGR of 51.4% to reach over 11 million subscribers in 2024.

4G subscriptions will surpass 3G in 2024 accounting for 49.9% of total mobile subscriptions in the West African country. This will be driven by 4G network expansions and promotional offers by major MNOs. For instance, Free Senegal offers unlimited data access to OTT application WhatsApp with its 4G plans.

The rising adoption of 4G will also be supported by the proliferation of smartphones. This will be stimulated by affordable prices to increase their future data revenues. For instance, Orange is currently offering a 4G-enabled smartphone, the Alcatel 1, priced at XOF29,900 (US$52.00).

Free Senegal is investing in the expansion of the 4G network following the acquisition of a 4G concession in December 2018. It signed a three-year contract with Ericsson in December 2018 to roll out an LTE network. Alongside this, there will be upgrading and expansion of its backhaul network.

The wider availability of 4G will also enable MNOs to satisfy the growing consumer appetite for video streaming and social media content. These will be driven through data-centric plans.

The political stability of Senegal coupled with good economic growth has seen a boom in technology and in particular in mobile technology.

