Verdict lists five of the most popular tweets on telecommunications in February 2021 based on data from GlobalData’s Influencer Platform.

The top tweets were chosen from influencers as tracked by GlobalData’s Influencer Platform, which is based on a scientific process that works on pre-defined parameters. Influencers are selected after a deep analysis of the influencer’s relevance, network strength, engagement, and leading discussions on new and emerging trends.

Top tweets on telecommunications in February 2021

1. Nilay Patel’s tweet on the pace of 5G deployments in the US

Nilay Patel, editor-in-chief of The Verge, an online source for features and news stories, shared an article 5G deployments in the US being currently slow at the moment but due to pick pace with time. The article discusses spectrum-related constraints, non-availability of right channels for the available carriers, available channels for the carriers, and how the existing market leaders are utilising them.

For example, telecommunication providers Verizon and AT&T are using the Dynamic Spectrum Sharing (DSS), which allows 4G and 5G to coexist, to get 5G coverage across the nation. This enables smooth transition to another technology but comes at a cost. Meanwhile, T-Mobile has an edge in its 5G offerings after its acquisition of Sprint and its mid-band spectrum and does not have to rely on spectrum sharing as much as others, the article noted.

The US 5G rollout has actually resulted in slower network speeds for a lot of people than LTE. @allisonjo1 with more: https://t.co/7YIlbfCc3g pic.twitter.com/HILBSgc4WK — nilay patel (@reckless) February 22, 2021

Username: Nilay Patel

Twitter handle: @reckless

Retweets: 46

Likes: 182

2. Antonio Grasso’s tweet on more expanded attack surfaces

Antonio Grasso, founder and CEO of Digital Business Innovation, an information technology and services company, shared an article on the growth of smart devices, 5G, edge computing, and artificial intelligence (AI) leading to more data, connected nodes, and expanded attack surfaces.

According to the Deloitte report on tech trends of 2021, a growing number of organisations were transitioning to digital solutions to make their operations simple and easy to respond to dramatic changes. The report also highlights the importance of investigating how organisations are industrialising their AI initiatives, and emerging trends in the future of workplaces.

Username: Antonio Grasso

Twitter handle: @antgrasso

Retweets: 91

Likes: 95

3. Ronald Van Loon’s tweet on China’s 5G powered driverless bus

Ronald Van Loon, principal analyst and CEO of the Intelligent World, an online platform for businesses and experts, tweeted on China’s 5G powered driverless bus. Chinese vehicle manufacturers such as Yutong are currently testing their 5G-enabled autonomous bus operations in Zhengzhou in the Henan province of China.

Yutong claims that these buses make driving easy and can be parked at intelligent bus terminals apart from featuring warning systems that detect blind spots. The Chinese group has also developed a cloud control platform that offers self-examination, autonomous parking, remote upgrading, autonomous charging, intelligent summon, one-button dispatch, and remote driving.

Username: Ronald van Loon

Twitter handle: @Ronald_vanLoon

Retweets: 63

Likes: 92

4. Giuliano Liguori’s tweet on the dynamic usability of 5G

Giuliano Liguori, founder of Digital Leaders, a management consulting firm, shared an article about the usability of 5G and how it can be leveraged for different things other than its fast speed. Right from telemedicine, driverless cars, and virtual reality (VR), 5G is expected to play a key role in enhancing operations across industries.

One of the biggest benefits of 5G is its low latency. This implies that remote surgeries can take place without the physical presence of doctors. Telecommunications provider Ericsson, for instance, is working with consumer electronics start-up NeuroDigital Technologies and doctors from King’s College London to understand how a surgeon could use a VR headset and special glove to control a robot arm to perform a surgery from another location. Organisations are calling this an ‘internet of skills’ technology that uses robotics and haptic feedback.

Username: Giuliano Liguori

Twitter handle: @ingliguori

Retweets: 27

Likes: 45

5. Dr. Marcell Vollmer’s tweet on the availability of SpaceX’s Starlink

Dr. Marcell Vollmer, partner and director at Boston Consulting Group (BCG), a management consulting firm, tweeted on the availability of aerospace manufacturer SpaceX’s internet service Starlink in six countries.

Startlink’s broadband services are expected to beam down internet from satellites launched into the orbit. The service has garnered more than 10,000 users across six countries since its launch in October 2020. It has also started offering $99 pre-orders of the service to other countries worldwide.

Username: Dr. Marcell Vollmer

Twitter handle: @mvollmer1

Retweets: 17

Likes: 29