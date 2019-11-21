GlobalData is the market leader in providing actionable insight into the technology industry. With market analysts in 18 countries around the world, along with a team of researchers and consultants, we can provide you with the reliable, in-depth industry information you need.

Verdict lists the top tweeted terms in telecom in the third quarter of 2019, based on data from GlobalData’s Influencer Platform.

The top tweeted terms are the trending industry discussions happening on Twitter. GlobalData uses proprietary algorithms to analyse keywords and key individuals and perform a deeper analysis of what the key individuals in the industry are discussing on Twitter.

1. 5G – 3,264 mentions

5G and its ability to transform the future was one of the most discussed topics on Twitter during the quarter. A video from the World Economic Forum shared by Vala Afshar, Chief Digital Evangelist at Salesforce, a software company, describes the various advantages of 5G.

5G is expected to be 100 times faster than 4G, enabling high-definition videos to be downloaded within seconds. It will enable phone batteries to last longer and consume lesser power, while enabling medical assistance anywhere and anytime. 5G is also expected to provide reliable connection in hard-to-reach places enabling the deployment of machines in places dangerous to humans.

Another video shared by Evan Kirstel, a B2B technology influencer, details how 5G will handle millions of connections and transmit data in near real-time. 5G’s ability to handle a large number of connections was also highlighted in an article shared by Dez Blanchfield, a strategic leader in business and digital transformation.

2. Smart Phone – 447 mentions

The decreasing popularity of China as a manufacturing hub for smart phones was a topic of discussion during Q3. Rising domestic demand for smart phones and the ongoing trade war with the US is causing manufacturers to move production elsewhere, according to an article shared by Evan Kirstel.

Phone manufacturing facilities in China are busy making smart phones for the country’s top brands such as Huawei, Vivo, Oppo, and Xiaomi, which account for 85% of the shipments. As a result, brands including Google are shifting production to Vietnam, as detailed in an article shared by Elena Neira. Manufacturers are hoping to create a low-cost supply chain in Southeast Asia by shifting production.

Smart phone was also discussed in the context of smartphone-powered first person view (FPV) goggles. The newest drone from French company Parrot Drones comes equipped with these FPV goggles along with a headset that places the user in the drone’s perspective.

Google to shift Pixel smartphone production from China to Vietnamhttps://t.co/sXRQbJxiNh pic.twitter.com/A7BXcFpPy9 — Elena Neira (@elenaneira) September 2, 2019

3. IoT – 381 mentions

IoT was discussed in the context of 5G. The two combined can transform the industry while posing security threats. With the deployment of 5G, millions of IoT devices will be connected across the network raising cybersecurity issues.

Several companies are joining forces to develop products that address these issues. Skkynet and Siemens Mobility, have signed an agreement to combine secure industrial IoT hardware and software. This was highlighted in an article shared by Rich Tehrani, CEO of Technology Marketing Corporation. Another article provides details of $3.6m seed funding raised by ShieldIOT, an IoT cybersecurity software company.

IoT devices are projected to account for majority of Bluetooth shipments by 2024, according to an article shared by Evan Kirstel. Speakers, headsets, smartwatches, and activity trackers will account for majority of the market. However, IoT devices, particularly home-based devices are expected to increase their market share.

4. Artificial Intelligence (AI) – 321 mentions

AI was first among the top 15 technologies of the next decade. This made it one of the popular discussions on Twitter. The applications of AI in fields including enterprise resource planning (ERP) was highlighted through an article shared by Tamara McCleary, CEO of Thulium. AI can be used for automation and data analytics to streamline processes and eliminate redundant tasks.

AI also finds applications in healthcare by helping in diagnosing and providing alerts to patients. Brainworks, a software company, is working on combining AI and the smart phone camera. The aim is to detect heart rate or breathing rate, enabling patients to be monitored remotely.

Researchers at Princeton University are working on creating an artificial brain based on a light-based neural network to improve AI. The artificial brain mimics the functioning of neurons in the brain and transmits light waves through silicon pathways. It will enable an AI-based machine to calculate 2,000 times faster than the normal processors.

5. Cloud – 250 mentions

Cloud has topped the list of 2019 top digital transformation tech investment priorities. This according to a list released by the State of Digital Transformation research.

Many companies are investing in cloud-based software and improving their data infrastructure to meet the needs of the future. Even the Pentagon has invested in cloud computing software. They awarded an $8bn contract to a team led by General Dynamics Information Technology. This was detailed in an article shared by Evan Kirstel. The contract will include the supply of cloud-based email and business software.

China Telecom is also working on combining 5G, cloud, and AI to develop an intelligent IoT network that creates an intelligent IoT platform.

