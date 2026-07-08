Google Cloud delivers its technology platform, including the Gemini Enterprise Agent Platform, Gemini Enterprise app, and Agentic Data Cloud. Credit: Sandwish Studio/Shutterstock.com.

Accenture’s business division, Accenture Edge, and Google Cloud have introduced a suite of agentic AI solutions aimed at assisting mid-market companies with technology transformation.

This includes a series of pre-built agentic offerings designed for companies with annual revenues between $300m and $3bn.

Accenture technology reinvention engine lead Rajendra Prasad said: “The companies that will define the next decade aren’t waiting—they’re building.

“Accenture Edge offerings built with Google Cloud technology help mid-market organisations do exactly that. They can deploy solutions in weeks and get measurable outcomes at the scale, budget and speed that they need to grow.”

The collaboration between Accenture and Google Cloud focuses on delivering tools to help mid-market organisations optimise business operations, improve customer service, and enhance competitiveness.

Accenture Edge combines Accenture’s business capabilities and Google Cloud’s technological resources to provide access to AI-driven automation and analytics.

Pre-configured solutions incorporate Accenture intellectual property, aiming to support agility and quicker value realisation.

Central to the offering, Google Cloud delivers its technology platform, including the Gemini Enterprise Agent Platform, Gemini Enterprise app, and Agentic Data Cloud.

These technologies, working alongside Accenture’s forward deployed engineers, provide data infrastructure and cloud-based architecture enabling scaled AI operations.

Security is addressed through the integration of Google’s AI Threat Defense, featuring Gemini, Wiz and Mandiant, which offer enterprise-level monitoring and threat detection.

Google Cloud global partner ecosystem president Kevin Ichhpurani said: “We’re seeing tremendous demand as mid-market enterprises adopt AI agents to fundamentally reinvent their business workflows.

“The launch of Accenture Edge brings the full power of Google Cloud’s entire portfolio including enterprise AI, our Agentic Data Cloud and AI Threat Defense directly to this sector. Together, we’re enabling mid-market companies to confidently scale AI across their organisations for growth.”

The newly launched agentic solution suite targets six main business areas. These include customer intelligence and growth, customer experience, cybersecurity, business operations, industry-specific solutions, and workforce enablement.

Each solution features pre-built agents intended to accelerate the move from pilot programmes to full production.

The collaboration extends Google Cloud’s platform and Accenture’s services to a new market segment, offering tools that address the speed and scale requirements of mid-market firms.

Last month, ServiceNow and Accenture introduced a combined service designed to support organisations in updating risk management systems and shifting from traditional cybersecurity platforms to agentic AI solutions.