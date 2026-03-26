Accenture has applied Cyber.AI internally across its own global IT estate, securing 1,600 applications. Credit: sdx15/Shutterstock.com.

Accenture has introduced Cyber.AI, an AI-based cybersecurity solution developed in partnership with Anthropic.

The platform uses Anthropic’s Claude AI model and is designed to help organisations automate and enhance their security operations.

Accenture aims to enable clients to transition from manual responses to AI-powered cyber capabilities by integrating its proprietary agents with the Claude model.

Cyber.AI incorporates a tool called Agent Shield, which provides real-time governance, monitoring, and protection for autonomous AI agents operating within an organisation’s digital infrastructure.

The system supports automated workflows throughout the cybersecurity lifecycle, using Claude’s reasoning engine to analyse and synthesise security data while offering contextual insights to inform decision-making.

Cyber.AI also incorporates enterprise-grade controls and safety measures to align agent activity with company policies and risk requirements.

Accenture has applied Cyber.AI internally across its own global IT estate, securing 1,600 applications and more than 500,000 APIs.

This resulted in faster vulnerability scans, shifting turnaround times from several days to less than an hour, and an increase in security test coverage from about 10% to over 80%.

These changes have led to a reduction in the backlog of critical security issues and a reported improvement in service delivery efficiency.

One example cited by Accenture involves a Fortune 500 agriculture company that used Cyber.AI’s agentic capabilities to upgrade its identity and access management operations.

The organisation automated complex processes during platform migrations, helping improve precision and efficiency while strengthening cybersecurity resilience.

Cyber.AI operates across multiple domains such as identity security, cyber defence, core digital infrastructure, and cyber resilience.

It allows security teams to select and deploy specialised agents for specific tasks like assessment, triage, remediation or transformation within their cybersecurity strategy.

Accenture Global Cybersecurity Services lead Damon McDougald said: “With Anthropic’s Claude at the core of Cyber.AI, we can help organisations operate at machine speed and scale, while ensuring the AI systems they deploy are secure and governed from day one.”

According to data referenced from the World Economic Forum’s Global Cyber Outlook Report 2026, which involved collaboration with Accenture, nearly 90% of organisations identify AI-related vulnerabilities as the fastest-growing cyber threat.

Accenture states that Cyber.AI addresses this evolving risk landscape by providing consistent protection for complex digital environments without increasing manual workload.

The launch of Cyber.AI expands Accenture’s portfolio, leveraging its experience from over two decades in cybersecurity services and support from more than 30,000 professionals worldwide.