IT and consulting services provider Accenture, through its venture capital arm Accenture Ventures, has invested in Earli, a biotech company specialising in early cancer detection.
The financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
This investment aims to strengthen partnerships with global health and pharmaceutical companies, leveraging Earli’s technology to enhance the accuracy and speed of cancer diagnosis and treatment.
Earli, based in Redwood City, California, aims to make cancer a manageable condition.
The company’s synthetic targeting platform is designed to differentiate between healthy and cancerous cells, Accenture noted.
This platform employs programmable genetic constructs that signal the presence of cancer at an early stage.
This approach not only facilitates earlier diagnosis but also supports pharmaceutical and biotech companies in developing personalised treatments more efficiently and potentially at a reduced cost, the technology vendor noted.
With the investment, Accenture Ventures’ Project Spotlight has onboarded Earli as its latest participant.
The initiative supports startups with disruptive technologies, providing them with access to Accenture’s expertise and client network.
This is aimed at to helping startups to maximise their creative potential and fulfil the promise of their innovations.
Project Spotlight has already attracted other biotech companies such as Turbine, QuantHealth, Virtonomy, and Ocean Genomics.
Accenture Ventures global lead Tom Lounibos said: “Earli’s technology is built on decades of biological data that analyzes multiple factors and identifies specific proteins that cause cancer development, increasing the effectiveness and reliability of the synthetic biopsy process.
“With Earli joining our Project Spotlight program, we can collaborate with our clients in the biopharma industry to advance their capabilities in cancer research, drug development and patient care.”
Earli co-founder & CEO Cyriac Roeding said: “Accenture’s impressive network of biopharma clients will be very impactful for Earli. It is fantastic to have Accenture support our mission to make cancer a benign experience.”
Earlier in 2024, Accenture announced its intention to acquire Camelot Management Consultants, a management and technology consultancy with a focus on SAP software.
As a key SAP partner in Germany, Austria, and Switzerland, Camelot serves various sectors, including life sciences and industrial manufacturing.