Adani is also in talks with other industry participants seeking to develop large-scale campuses throughout India. Credit: Poetra.RH/Shutterstock.com.

The Adani Group has confirmed a $100bn investment to build renewable-energy-powered, hyperscale data centres across India by 2035.

According to the company, the initiative could prompt an additional $150bn in related investments from sectors, including server manufacturing, advanced electrical infrastructure, and sovereign cloud platforms, creating a projected $250bn domestic AI infrastructure ecosystem within the next decade.

The roadmap builds on AdaniConnex’s current 2GW national data centre, aiming to expand to a target of 5GW. AdaniConneX is an equal stake joint venture between The Adani Group and US-based EdgeConneX.

The growth involves partnerships with major firms such as Google for a gigawatt-scale AI data centre campus in Visakhapatnam and further campuses in Noida, as well as collaborations with Microsoft in Hyderabad and Pune.

The Adani Group is also engaged in discussions with other industry participants seeking to develop large-scale campuses throughout India.

In addition, the group plans to strengthen its partnership with Flipkart for a second dedicated AI data centre supporting digital commerce and high-performance computing.

The proposed 5GW deployment is set to form what Adani describes as the world’s largest integrated data centre platform.

This system will integrate renewable power generation, energy transmission infrastructure, and hyperscale computing facilities under one coordinated framework.

Facilities will support high-density compute clusters for advanced AI workloads using liquid cooling systems and energy-efficient architectures.

A portion of dedicated compute capacity will be allocated for Indian large language models (LLMs) and national data requirements, supported by robust transmission networks.

Adani Green Energy’s Khavda project forms the core of the group’s energy strategy, with over 10GW currently operational out of an intended 30GW.

The company has pledged an additional $55bn investment into renewable energy assets, including battery storage solutions.

Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani said: “At Adani, we are building on our foundation in data centres and green energy to expand into the complete five-layer AI stack focused on India’s technological sovereignty.”