Credit: SOPA Images / Contributor

New innovations in Adobe Experience Manager (AME) were announced yesterday (March 21st) at the Adobe Summit. This is a generative artificial intelligence (AI) system that will bring ease to content development and publishing.

The latest innovations in AME will deliver features that create higher-quality web experiences and AI powered data insights. These data insights will ensure that businesses can optimise new content for their audiences at a faster pace.

The Adobe experience will also be integrated with Adobe Firefly, which will allow faster change when dealing with colour components, like colours, objects, and scenery.

“Keeping digital content fresh and relevant is key to capitalising on growth opportunities, and our latest innovations in AEM empower more people to manage content, using AI-driven insights to guide their creativity.”

“Websites and mobile apps have become fundamental to experience-led growth,” said Amit Ahuja, senior vice president, digital experience business at Adobe.

An example of businesses already reaping the benefits of the Adobe experience is the PGA tour.

Eric Hanson, vice president of product development at PGA tours has already coined the system a “game changer” as the company has seen an increase in speed when delivering engaging new content.

Adobe remains a trusted partner in delivering value to content publication and demonstrates that generative AI can be used in a way that will not overshadow creatives, but become an asset.

“Adobe is approaching generative AI in a thoughtful way, incorporating both its own experience and the collective wisdom of the broader creative community to deliver something that’s distinctive and valuable for all customer segments,” says Ritu Jyoti, group vice president at International Data Corporation.