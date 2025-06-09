Numerous agentic AI solutions have hit the market in recent weeks, and vendors of the autonomous software systems which perform tasks on behalf of users are squarely focused on the developer community.

More than any other technology, since the advent of intelligent process automation and robotic process automation, agentic AI promises to unleash the next generation of automation which will unclog the operational provisioning complexities associated with app modernisation.

Application platform providers are targeting developers for two reasons:

application platform providers can quickly transform their AI assistants and copilots used largely for code generation into autonomous AI agents, attractive for their ability to automate more tasks and speed the application lifecycle;

and, the ease to which these new agents help streamline new workflow automations provides developers with greater access to AI and data-driven technology previously out of reach due to a lack of expertise.



As a result, developers are heavily sought after by vendors and service providers rolling out new AI agent tools and platforms. Examples of this trend have played out in the last few weeks.



During its Microsoft Build conference, Microsoft rolled out an upgrade of its popular Copilot AI assistant, enhanced through an autonomous coding agent which integrates with GitHub products. At the time of the announcement Microsoft reminded the industry that it is able to target an army of 15 million GitHub Copilot developers, implying that those coders just might be interested in seizing the opportunity to upskill into agentic AI. Late last year, Microsoft revealed a public preview of autonomous agents through Copilot Studio. Now developers can access new agentic capabilities, including “agent mode,” and “code review,” to streamline app development, deployment, and troubleshooting. At the same time, new capabilities have been added to Azure AI Foundry Agent Service to help pro developers orchestrate multiple specialised agents.



Similarly, during its conference, Pegasystems announced agentic AI features within its flagship Pega Infinity App Studio to ease the development process by injecting AI into learning, design, integration, user experience, and testing of the application lifecycle. The idea, once again, is to speed the app development process through agentic capabilities which include detailed instructions, best practices’ guidance, and streamlined integrations through automated third-party connections.

New opportunities with agentic AI

Ultimately, the release of these enhanced developer platforms open up new opportunities for developers, through enhanced automation of app development processes to help ease the problematic application lifecycle phase of moving new application architectures into production.

This is the phase of app modernisation which DevOps teams have struggled with for years, and the primary barrier of adoption of digital transformations. Overcoming those barriers is the promise of AI agents.