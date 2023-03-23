Credit: apos tophy / getty images

Agritech company Windfall Bio announces $9m seed funding from venture capital firm, Mayfields, that will go towards the development of a microbe fertiliser that minimises methane emissions.

Methane-eating microbes occurs naturally. However, this agritech solution uses advanced techniques that feed them in specialised environments, so they can be genetically modified and grown faster.

Entrepreneur and founder of Windfall Bio, Josh Silverman, has grabbed the attention of investors, with his low-maintenance solution.

GlobalData analyst, Rachel Foster Jones told Verdict: “One of the main hurdles of agritech is its scalability on farmland. Limited connectivity can prevent its widespread adoption and deployment if it requires a lot of computational power.

Agritech that is easy to operate, requiring little maintenance from a farmer will likely incentivise greater adoption of the technologies as it can help bridge the skills gap,” she adds.

Windfall Bio believes if it deploys natural innovations to farms globally, it will turn the agricultural system into an agricultural cycle that nourishes the global population and the grassland ecosystem instead of adding to further pollution.

Foster Jones tells Verdict, “Agritech is providing many of the solutions to the environmental impacts of climate change in a number of ways.”

“Applying fertiliser in a prescriptive manner minimises waste, keeps costs down, and reduces water pollution through run-off.”

The company plans to focus on livestock farms, but does not plan on stopping there. Collection of methane can also come from landfills and wastewater treatment facilities.

This goal is achievable for Windfall Bio due to its low-maintenance qualities, however more funding will be needed if progress is to continue.

Foster Jones acknowledges, “The challenging economic conditions due to the Ukraine-Russia war and subsequent energy crisis have likely knocked investment in start-ups generally, including agritech investment.

“But investors should do the opposite. The war and subsequent crises have emphasised vulnerabilities in our existing food supply chains.

“This should highlight how crucial it is to have a more resilient and efficient agricultural industry, which can be achieved through agritech and therefore investment,” states Foster Jones.