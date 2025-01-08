US-based artificial intelligence (AI) startup Anthropic is in advance discussions to finalise a deal to secure $2bn in funding, reported the Wall Street Journal (WSJ).
A potential deal could value the company at $60bn.
This is expected to mark a substantial increase from the company’s previous valuation of around $18bn, which was achieved during a funding round led by Menlo Ventures last year.
The latest investment will bring Anthropic’s total funding to $6bn, according to Reuters.
According to the sources, this funding round is led by venture capital firm Lightspeed Venture Partners.
Menlo Ventures is also considering investing in the startup again, reported Bloomberg citing a person familiar with the company’s plans.
In March 2024, Amazon Web Services (AWS) concluded an investment of $4bn in Anthropic.
This partnership positioned AWS as Anthropic’s primary cloud provider, supporting areas such as safety research and the development of future foundation models.
Amazon increased its stake in Anthropic to $8bn in late 2023.
In November 2024, The Information reported that Amazon was discussing an additional multi-billion dollar investment in Anthropic.
By leveraging AWS’s advanced capabilities, including the AWS Trainium and Inferentia chips, Anthropic is enhancing the construction, training, and deployment of its AI models.
Anthropic, which boasts an annualised revenue of approximately $875m, offers access to its AI models both directly and via third-party cloud services, including AWS.
The company, which was co-founded by former OpenAI executives Dario and Daniela Amodei, secured a $2bn investment from Alphabet in 2023.