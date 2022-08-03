Artificial intelligence: Top trending companies on Twitter in Q2 2022

Credit: Blue Planet Studio/Shutterstock.com.

Verdict has listed five of the companies that trended the most in Twitter discussions related to artificial intelligence (AI), using research from GlobalData’s Technology Influencer platform.

The top companies are the most mentioned companies among Twitter discussions of more than 629 AI experts tracked by GlobalData’s Technology Influencer platform during the second quarter (Q2) of 2022.

Companies trending in AI discussions: The top five

1. Alphabet Inc – 318 mentions

Alphabet’s Google claiming its new AI models allow for nearly instant weather forecasts, the company’s new AI Test Kitchen app helping users explore the potential of conversational AI, and Google Research’s collaboration with New York Stem Cell Foundation (NYSCF) Research Institute scientists to detect cellular signatures of Parkinson’s disease, were some of the popular discussions in Q2 2022.

Ronald van Loon, CEO of the Intelligent World, an influencer network that connects businesses and experts to audiences, shared an article on multinational technology conglomerate Alphabet’s Google, a technology company, stating that its new AI models allow for nearly instantaneous weather forecasts. The increasingly important tool to address climate change, is in its initial stages of development, and is yet to be used in commercial systems, the article detailed. However, a non-peer-reviewed paper published by Google’s researchers described how they were able to accurately predict rainfall up to six hours in advance at a one kilometre resolution from just minutes of calculation. Researchers noted that short-term weather forecasts will be critical in crisis management and to minimise damages to life and property.

Alphabet Inc is the holding company of Google, a global technology company, headquartered in Mountain View, California, the US. The company offers a wide range of products and platforms, including search, maps, calendar, ads, Gmail, Google Play, Android, google cloud, chrome, and YouTube. It also offers online advertising services through its AdSense, internet, TV services, licensing and research and development services, and is involved in investments related to infrastructure, data management, analytics, and AI.

2. Amazon Web Services Inc – 202 mentions

Growing enterprise gaps in AI adoption leading to the popularity of Amazon’s Amazon Web Services (AWS) SageMaker, and AWS introducing a solution of AI services to manage contact centre workflows, were some of the popular discussions in Q2.

Spiros Margaris, a venture capitalist and board member at the venture capital firm Margaris Ventures, shared an article on AI’s growing enterprise gaps leading to ecommerce company Amazon’s Amazon Web Services (AWS) SageMaker’s growth. A study revealed that inability of AI to maturity today due to many enterprises’ lacking a strategy that prioritised security, compliance, fairness, bias, and ethics, the article noted. According to the assessment of enterprise AI adoption, only 26% of organisations have AI projects in production, the same percentage as the previous year. Additionally, 31% of enterprises reported not leveraging AI in their businesses today, up from 13% last year. Only 53% of AI projects make it out of pilot into production, taking on an average eight months or longer to develop scalable models, the article further highlighted.

SageMaker’s architecture is built to adapt to the changing model building, validating, training, and deployment situations. It integrates across AI services, machine learning (ML) frameworks, and infrastructure in the middle of the AWS ML Stack, the article detailed. As a result, the SageMaker offers greater flexibility in handling training, notebooks, tuning, debugging, and deploying models. In other words, it enables the model interpretability and transparency enterprises require to make AI less risky.

Amazon Web Services Inc is a subsidiary of the online retailer and web service provider Amazon, headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the US. The company offers a range of cloud infrastructure services including compute, storage, databases, analytics, networking, mobile, developer tools, augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR), robotics, game tech, ML, management tools, content delivery, media services, customer engagement, app streaming and security, identity and compliance.

3. Nvidia Corp – 144 mentions

NVIDIA’s launch of an AI computing platform for medical devices and computational sensing systems, the company’s invention of a new video-to-video synthesis AI model, and its Morpheus AI framework allowing developers to create and scale cybersecurity solutions, were popularly discussed in the second quarter.

Elitsa Krumova, a technology influencer, shared an article on the technology company NVIDIA introducing the Clara Holoscan MGXTM, a platform for the development and deployment of real-time AI applications at the edge for the medical device industry. The platform is specifically created keeping in mind regulatory standards, and is an expansion of the Clara Holoscan platform with the aim of offering a comprehensive, medical-grade reference architecture and long-term software support, to speed up innovation in the medical device industry, the article detailed.

Kimberly Powell, NVIDIA’s vice president of healthcare stated that deploying real-time AI in healthcare was critical for areas such as drug discovery, diagnostics, and surgery. The platform’s combination with AI sped up computing and advanced visualisation, accelerated the productisation of AI, and also delivered software-as-a-service business models for the industry, the article noted.

Nvidia Corp is a technology company headquartered in Santa Clara, California, the US. The company designs and develops graphics processing units, central processing units, and system-on-a-chip units for gaming, professional visualisation, data centre, and automotive markets. It also offers solutions for AI and data science, data centre and cloud computing, design and visualisation, edge computing, high-performance computing, and self-driving vehicles.

4. Facebook Inc – 124 mentions

Meta (formerly Facebook) describing how AI will unlock the metaverse, the company’s new AI that can discover and refine formulas for increasingly strong, low-carbon concrete, and the company releasing the Mephisto platform for collecting data to train AI models, were some of the popular discussions in the second quarter.

Mario Pawlowski, CEO of iTrucker, a trucking, logistics, and supply chain related company, shared an article on Meta describing how technologies such as AI, AR, VR, 5G, and blockchain will merge to power the metaverse. Jérôme Pesenti, leader of Facebook AI, stated that AI will be key to the metaverse and that the role of Meta AI was to advance AI through further research in AI breakthroughs and improving the company’s products through them, the article highlighted.

Meta AI is particularly making progress in areas such as embodiment and robotics, creativity and self-supervised learning, where AI can learn the data without human intervention, Pesenti added.

Facebook Inc (now Meta) is a technology company headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the US. The company is a provider of social networking, advertising, and business insight solutions. Through its virtual-reality vision, the metaverse, Meta is focusing on developing a virtual environment that allows people to interact and connect with technology. Some of its major products include Facebook, Instagram, Oculus, Messenger, and WhatsApp.

5. International Business Machines Corp – 120 mentions

International Business Machines Corp (IBM) rolling out more AI drive-thru McDonald’s chatbots, the company making its cancer-fights AI projects open source, and the company’s Non-Von Neumann AI hardware breakthrough in neuromorphic computing, were some of the popular discussions in Q2.

Evan Kirstel, chief digital evangelist and co-founder of the marketing firm eViRa Health, shared an article on the technology company IBM adding its natural language processing (NLP) software to several McDonald’s drive-thrus. This came right after the company bought the automated order technology unit from the fast-food chain, as well as the team that built it, the article noted. Automated ordering had been piloted across ten McShacks in Chicago in June 2021, with humans not required to interfere in circa four out of every five orders made with the AI drive-thru bots.

Rob Thomas, senior vice president of global markets at IBM stated that the fast-food company had been struggling with ordering, and that IBN’s MLP technology could augment McDonald’s technology and service in a time of wage inflation and the need for quick service restaurants, the article highlighted.

IBM is a technology company headquartered in Armonk, New York, the US. The company creates and sells system hardware and software, and offers infrastructure, hosting, and consulting services. Its technology-based product line includes analytics, AI, automation, blockchain, cloud computing, IT infrastructure, IT management, cybersecurity, and software development products. The company also offers a range of services including cloud, networking, security, technology consulting, application services, business resiliency services, and technology support services.