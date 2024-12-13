The internet has become a bustling hub of information and interaction, but lurking beneath the surface is a growing trend that’s reshaping how opinions are shared online: the rise of AI bots.

These bots, powered by advanced algorithms, are infiltrating social media, forums, and comment sections, engaging with users in ways that mimic human interactions. What’s concerning is that many of these bots operate in stealth mode, blending seamlessly into online conversations and subtly influencing discussions without users even realising they’re interacting with a non-human entity.

The rise of AI bots

The amount of bots that we interact with daily is scary. A 2022 article estimates “millions, if not billions, of bots in operation today, and in 2022 alone bots accounted for 47.4% of all internet traffic.

Bots are used for various purposes, including web scraping, data mining, spamming, and denial-of-service attacks.” Individuals or companies with certain motives can train AI bots to perpetuate a specific opinion online, flooding online forums and social media, and making users feel as though the opinion is widespread, leading to a herd mentality and a changing of thinking to match.

This is leading to a troubling homogenisation of opinions online. These bots are trained on massive datasets that often reflect prevailing narratives, resulting in the propagation of similar viewpoints. This echo chamber effect can drown out diverse opinions, as users are subtly nudged toward adopting the dominant narrative.

The fact that people naturally seek validation from their peers only exacerbates this issue, as users may unknowingly adopt AI-generated opinions as their own, believing them to be the consensus.

Identifying what’s real

The authenticity of online interactions is also at stake as AI bots become more sophisticated, blurring the lines between genuine human opinions and artificial responses. This lack of transparency raises ethical concerns about accountability and transparency in digital spaces, as users may unknowingly engage with bots, distorting their perception of public opinion.

As AI bots continue to shape online discourse, there’s a risk that public debates will become polarised and superficial, stifling critical thinking, and discouraging the exploration of diverse perspectives. To address these challenges, platforms must be more transparent about bot-generated content, empowering users to make informed decisions.

Additionally, promoting digital literacy and critical thinking skills can help users recognise and question the influence of AI bots, fostering a more discerning online community. Looking forward, something must change within our online spaces before we lose our individuality to the views that are being pushed upon us by artificial intelligence.