Since the launch of ChatGPT in late 2022, AI has become a household topic and is perhaps now the most popular technology theme in the world.

Generative AI, which highlights the creation capabilities of AI, is the fastest-growing and most popular segment of AI. GlobalData even predicts that generative AI revenues will grow at a staggering compound annual growth rate of 91% between 2023 and 2027.

In addition to its other impressive capabilities, a standout ability of generative AI that also catches considerable media attention is that it can create visual and voice clones of real people. In the media industry, for instance, it allows studios to clone and recreate the voices of actors who are dead or retired. Notably, in 2022’s Kenobi, an AI clone of James Earl Jones’s voice was used to voice Darth Vader even though Jones had already retired.

AI clones in the future of work

However, this is not the only use for AI clones and several industries plan to employ it in different ways.

For instance, Zoom’s CEO, Eric Yuan, suggested this year that he envisions a future in which AI-powered digital twins can attend meetings instead of humans as AI clones and even make decisions for them. He suggests that with AI clones participating in meetings rather than humans, people can spend more time on more important matters.

Another example was in last month’s Meta Connect keynote. At the event, Meta’s CEO Mark Zuckerberg showcased AI Studio, which allows for the design of personalised chatbots. He asked Don Allen Stevenson III, a creator, to join him on the stage. After this, Zuckerberg started a video call and chat with an AI-created clone of Stevenson on his phone while the creator was standing next to him and watching himself with the rest of the audience on the big screen. Stevenson said that he uses the platform to respond to his DMs when he does not have time.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Verdict. Submit and download Visit our Privacy Policy for more information about our services, how we may use, process and share your personal data, including information of your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. Our services are intended for corporate subscribers and you warrant that the email address submitted is your corporate email address.

There will likely be arguments against the use of AI clones in work as many will not trust its reliability enough to allow it to make decisions on their behalf. However, this may change in the future. According to GlobalData, in ten to 30 years, generative AI will be considerably more reliable and have enhanced conversational ability. It will reach almost 100% accuracy and have a “knowledge of the world” that includes common sense, facts, and planning capabilities.

In general, these AI clones can assist individuals in their tasks and reduce workloads. However, as generative AI’s capabilities and accuracy increase, AI clones will be employed for more sophisticated tasks.

AI-powered clones can be exploited by criminals

However, with them being so realistic, AI clones can also offer considerable opportunities for fraudsters and scammers to exploit.

For instance, early this year, CNN World reported that a group of scammers deceived an employee to pay $25m utilising deepfake technology in a conference call to pose as the company’s CFO in Hong Kong.

In May, WPP CEO Mark Read was also targeted by fraudsters. The criminals attempted to trick WPP employees by setting up a WhatsApp account with a publicly available photo of Read to arrange a video call with them. In the meeting, the scammers utilised the CEO’s and another executive’s voice clones and their footage from YouTube to extract money and personal information. Luckily, the attempt was unsuccessful. With the use of AI clones in society and businesses set to increase, organisations and individuals must be aware of their potential dangers while ensuring that they make the most out of their benefits.