The new funding will also support Dream’s expansion into new markets. Credit: Smile Studio AP/Shutterstock.

Dream, an AI cybersecurity company focused on protecting nations and critical infrastructure, has raised $100m (NIS357m) in Series B funding at a valuation of $1.1bn.

Led by Bain Capital Ventures, the funding round includes contributions from Group 11, Tru Arrow, Tau Capital, and Aleph.

Proceeds from the funding round will be used by the Israeli AI cybersecurity startup to improve its product capabilities and expand its operations.

The company has developed “proprietary” AI models to “think like both a defender and an attacker”.

Dream’s approach combines advanced posture management with predictive AI detection, creating a data ecosystem that proactively eliminates threats.

Dream co-founder and CEO Shalev Hulio said: “Never before has a company been founded with the primary mission of providing national cybersecurity protection for a country or a government.

“We founded Dream to deliver a solution that truly works for nations, specifically because it was designed with their needs in mind.”

The investment will accelerate the development of the company’s Cyber Language Model (CLM), an AI-driven system tailored for cybersecurity operations.

These models interpret and analyse cyber-related data, automating security processes traditionally handled by human experts.

Dream’s technology enables users to assess vulnerabilities within their networks without requiring installation or integration.

Dream co-founder and president Sebastian Kurz said: “Sophisticated cyber-attacks on our critical infrastructure are increasing in both prevalence and complexity.

“During my time as Prime Minister I saw first hand how these attacks can cause real human damage, and have the capacity to disrupt society at large. By founding Dream, we are on a mission to empower nations against what is the defining national security concern of our era.”

The new funding will also support Dream’s expansion into new markets, particularly those facing significant national security threats from cyber-attacks, the company said.

As part of the investment, industry veterans Enrique Salem and Shlomo Yanai will join Dream’s board of directors.

Launched in 2023, Dream reported $130m in annual sales in 2024.