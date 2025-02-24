Genspark is said to be among a growing number of startups challenging Alphabet’s Google in the search market. Credit: earth phakphum/Shutterstock.

Genspark, an AI search startup, has reportedly secured $100m in Series A funding, boosting its valuation to $530m, reported Reuters citing a source familiar with the matter.

The funding round was spearheaded by group of investors from the US and Singapore.

The company, which was founded by former Baidu executives, now reports over two million monthly active users.

In June 2024, Genspark raised $60m in an oversized seed funding round, which valued the startup at $260m.

That investment was led by Singapore-based Lanchi Ventures, previously known as BlueRun Ventures China, which rebranded last year to distance itself from its Silicon Valley origins.

Genspark’s search engine utilises multiple AI model providers to index and summarise information.

It differentiates itself by employing specialised AI models to generate new, customised pages for each query, aiming to present relevant results on a single page.

The company is among a growing number of startups challenging Alphabet’s Google in the search market.

According to its blog, Genspark has developed a feature that enables multiple AI models to collaborate for in-depth online research. Similar products have been introduced by OpenAI, Perplexity, and You.com.

Recently, OpenAI, the creator of ChatGPT platform, said it plans to simplify its AI offerings by integrating o3 model into the upcoming GPT-5 model.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman said in a social media post X that the company has no plan to release o3 as an independent AI model.

Last year, the company said it was testing advanced reasoning models, o3 and o3 mini, designed to address more complex tasks compared to earlier iterations.