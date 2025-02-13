OpenAI, the creator of ChatGPT platform, is planning to simplify its AI offerings by integrating o3 model into the upcoming GPT-5 model.
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman said in a social media post X that the company plans not to release o3 as an independent AI model.
In December 2024, the company announced that it was testing advanced reasoning models, o3 and o3 mini, designed to address more complex tasks compared to earlier iterations.
The Microsoft-backed AI company now plans to release GPT-5 as a comprehensive system featuring o3 and other technologies.
Altman said: “We want to do a better job of sharing our intended roadmap, and a much better job simplifying our product offerings.
“We want AI to ‘just work’ for you; we realize how complicated our model and product offerings have gotten. We hate the model picker as much as you do and want to return to magic unified intelligence.”
The company also plans to release a GPT-4.5 model, known internally as ‘Orion,’ which will be the last model before the introduction of “chain-of-thought” reasoning.
This advanced reasoning process is expected to provide clearer intermediate steps in generating answers, addressing the current model’s limitations with complex reasoning tasks, reported Reuters.
“After that, a top goal for us is to unify o-series models and GPT-series models by creating systems that can use all our tools, know when to think for a long time or not, and generally be useful for a very wide range of tasks.
“In both ChatGPT and our API, we will release GPT-5 as a system that integrates a lot of our technology, including o3.” Altman added.
Recently, it was reported that OpenAI was exploring locations across the US to set up data centres for its Stargate project.
This initiative, which involves an initial investment of $100bn and aims to reach $500bn over the next four years, is seen as vital for the US to stay competitive in the global AI arena, especially against China.
The Stargate project, announced in January 2025 in collaboration with SoftBank, has already secured partnerships with major technology firms, including Microsoft, NVIDIA, and Oracle, as well as semiconductor company Arm.