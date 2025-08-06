Clay provides sales and marketing professionals with AI-driven tools designed to enhance their outreach efforts. Credit: JLStock/ Shutterstock.com.

AI go-to-market (GTM) development platform Clay has secured $100m in Series C funding, achieving a post-money valuation of $3.1bn.

This funding round, which follows a Series B expansion just six months prior, was led by CapitalG, the independent growth fund of Alphabet.

Existing investors, including Sequoia Capital, Meritech Capital, First Round Capital, BoxGroup, and Boldstart, participated alongside new investor Sapphire Ventures.

With this latest investment, Clay’s total funding has reached $204m.

Established in 2017, Clay focuses on assisting companies in transforming growth concepts into actionable strategies through AI and automation. The platform provides sales and marketing professionals with AI-driven tools designed to enhance their outreach efforts.

It automates workflows that can research thousands of prospects, personalise outreach, and identify revenue opportunities that would otherwise be challenging to uncover manually.

Headquartered in New York, Clay serves more than 10,000 customers globally, including AI companies such as OpenAI, Anthropic, and Cursor.

Clay co-founder Varun Anand said: “Clay fights AI spam with precision. While some may worry that AI may create more generic outreach, our customers are using AI to send fewer, dramatically better messages.

“Traditional sales teams face a choice between high volume or high quality. Clay’s AI research agent – which has completed over 1 billion tasks – enables both.”

The newly acquired funding will facilitate the acceleration of Clay’s product development and support the establishment of GTM engineering as a viable career path.

Clay CEO and co-founder Kareem Amin said: “GTM engineering represents the first true AI-native profession, and we believe that it will be tech’s next big job category.

“These professionals earn a median salary of $160,000 – about 20% more than traditional sales ops roles – and can make entire sales teams dramatically more effective without requiring a computer science degree.”

The company’s revenue is expected to more than triple this year to exceed $100m.