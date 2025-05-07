Parloa focuses on Agentic AI, aiming to transform customer service for enterprises. Credit: Suri_Studio/Shutterstock.

Parloa, a Germany-based company that specialises in Agentic AI for customer experience, has raised $120m in Series C funding to expand its Agentic AI customer service platform.

Led by Durable Capital Partners, Altimeter Capital and General Catalyst, this round elevated the company’s valuation to $1bn.

It involved participation from RPT Capital, EQT Ventures, Senovo and Mosaic Ventures.

Durable Capital Partners managing partner and chief investment officer Henry Ellenbogen said: “We are proud to lead this Series C funding round and partner with Parloa’s impressive leadership team.

“We chose to invest in Parloa because the company is uniquely positioned to lead this next wave of customer experience innovation and transform this rapidly growing market. We look forward to supporting their mission as they scale to meet global demand.”

Founded in 2018, Parloa focuses on a Agentic AI management platform, aiming to transform customer service for enterprises.

Over the past year, following a $66m Series B round, the company launched the AI Agent Management Platform (AMP), described as the first Agentic AI platform tailored for enterprise contact centres.

Parloa said that its technology is used by several major organisations including Fortune 200 companies.

The platform enables the creation and deployment of AI agents capable of engaging in personalised and natural conversations with customers.

These agents are tested extensively before going live, incorporating measures such as simulation, data isolation and content filtering.

Parloa plans to use the latest investment to scale its operations in North America and Europe.

Additionally, Parloa intends to enhance the capabilities of its AMP platform and strengthen its workforce through global talent acquisition.

Parloa CEO and co-founder Malte Kosub said: “The way people interact with businesses is changing forever. At Parloa, we have been at the forefront of that change and are helping enterprises transform customer service with AI.

“Our customers are building 1:1 relationships between AI agents and their customers with every interaction to deepen loyalty, realise new revenue streams and create highly personalised experiences.

“This new funding accelerates our mission to expand the category-defining AI Agent Management Platform for enterprises.”