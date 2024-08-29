People have attempted to harness technology to solve the loneliness epidemic in various ways – and now it is the turn of AI.

Social media has allowed us to connect with millions (or in the case of the largest players, billions) of individuals worldwide. Meanwhile, messaging and video telephony services (such as Zoom or Facetime) have enabled us to speak with loved ones who may be hundreds of miles away, and voice assistants such as Siri or Amazon’s Alexa give us the ability to converse with realistic human-like voices.

But AI is taking this a step further, by providing us with always-on companions that are specifically designed to fill the role of ‘friends’.

The aptly named AI startup Friend has designed a necklace that allows you to speak with an AI chatbot at any time of the day. The chatbot will then respond with a text message that mimics human conversation. For example, the promo video for Friend shows someone watching a TV show on their phone.

Their AI companion then sends them a text message saying “this show is completely underrated.” It’s something a lot of our real-life friends might say to us and it’s one of the ways Friend is attempting to fill a hole for many people.

AI is not our only friend

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), up to 25% of adults struggle with social isolation. AI may help solve this by providing companionship to those who need it the most. However, there are drawbacks.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Verdict. Submit and download Visit our Privacy Policy for more information about our services, how we may use, process and share your personal data, including information of your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. Our services are intended for corporate subscribers and you warrant that the email address submitted is your corporate email address.

Firstly, AI should not be seen as a replacement for social interaction—relying on AI to fulfill our social needs may further isolate us from other people, as we become more and more used to turning to a technology companion rather than human friends or family. This may actually increase social isolation in the long run as our social skills weaken—a study by Hughes et al in Volume 6 of ‘Frontiers in Digital Health’ referred to this as technology “offering connection and disconnection.”

Secondly, AI companions may be inherently designed to avoid conflict, and to always agree or be amicable with their human friend. However, this does not mirror reality. In real-life social situations, we encounter people with different views and backgrounds, providing us with the ability to become more open-minded. Having the majority of our interactions with AI companions may stop us from experiencing this, keeping us in our little bubbles.

Human interaction remains vital

In moderation, AI companions may be beneficial. This is especially the case for people who may have very limited chances to interact with others socially, such as the elderly or those in remote areas.

However, AI companions should not be seen as a replacement for real human bonds. We are social beings by nature, and connecting with our species is vital to our health. AI can help temporarily fill gaps, but it cannot replace real, nurturing, relationships.