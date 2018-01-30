Jack is a lifestyle writer for Verdict, covering Netflix, gaming, and film. You can reach him at jack.rear@verdict.co.uk

For keen oceanographers out there, BBC’s Blue Planet II was a tour de force.

The series was filmed over the course of over four years across 39 countries. Viewers were treated to dazzling footage of fish using tools, crabs leaping across rocks, and sharks stripping a whale carcass at the bottom of the ocean.

For those watching in 4K resolution, it was possible get a sense of being at the bottom of the ocean.

The only problem with Blue Planet II was that, after seven episodes the series ended.

However, there is hope for those enthused with the idea of undersea adventures. The BBC have teamed up with Airbnb to offer a stay on one of the research vessels used in the series.

Unfortunately, interested parties cannot simply book a place. The only way to take part in the experience is to enter a draw.

Competitors must sign into Airbnb and then describe, in 550 characters, what their ultimate underwater adventure would be.

The prize is a three day, two night stay on the oceanic research vessel, Alucia. The boat is owned by OceanX, one of the planet’s leading ocean exploration companies. Guests will join an active research expedition in the Bahamas.

They will also have the opportunity to go down beneath the waves in one of Alucia’s two submersible craft. Guests will be taught about the oceans and have the chance to explore the waters off Cape Eleuthera, one of the most biologically diverse sites on Earth.

There will also be a chance to learn from the research crew aboard the Alucia, including Orla Doherty from BBC Worldwide.

The only real limitations are that guests must be able to speak fluent English as the research crew are English and all safety information will be relayed in English.

Other aquatic Airbnb experiences

Of course, the problem with competitions like this is that they are, by nature, very exclusive. That means that there’ll be plenty of would-be ocean explorers who may be disappointed.

3 Things That Will Change the World Today Get the Verdict morning email

Still, while this trip on the Alucia is very cool, it’s far from the only incredible, aquatic Airbnb experience. Here’s just a few others that are a little more publicly accessible.

Where: Cape Town, South Africa

Price: £38 per person.

Description: Jon, a trained sea conservationist will take people out to sea to visit a colony of Cape Fur Seals. Visitors will paddle to the colony in kayaks, hitch their kayaks to an ancient granite island, and then change into wetsuits for a 40-minute diving experience with the seals.

On the way back, the tour will pass by Boulders Beach one of only three land-based African penguin colonies. Afterwards, there’ll be a debrief where Jon will chat about the seals with a drink and a snack.

Where: Lisbon, Portugal

Price: £60 per person.

Description: Certified guide João will take guests on a 4×4 ride through the natural park of Arrábida.

They will then head down to the Anicha coastline where they’ll kayak to a small island replete with marine flora and fauna. The day ends with a visit to João’s farmhouse in the natural park to taste homemade wine and grape juice.

Where: Kailua-Kona, Hawaii, US

Price: £78 per person.

Description: Guests take a night boat out to sea. There, guests change into scuba gear and get into the water.

The crew then uses lights and plankton to attract manta rays that guests can then swim with. The entire experience lasts two hours.

Where: Lahaina, Hawaii, US

Price: £79 per person.

Description: Guests get a boat out to Lanai, one of Hawaii’s most magical stretches of coastline.

The seas are absolutely clear so snorkeling at the trip’s two snorkel spots are sure to be wonderful. Between December and May is humpback whale season, guests will be able to swim with whales and search for Lanai’s famous spinner dolphins.

Where: San Diego, California, US

Price: £33 per person.

Description: Danielle will take guests kayaking around the La Jolla beach area of San Diego. They will get to snorkel with sea lions and leopard sharks in their natural habitat.

Where: Sydney, Australia

Price: £38 per person.

Description: Snorkeling expert Tamila will act as a guide around the snorkelers paradise in the marine park at Manly near Sydney.

Where: Wailuku, Hawaii, US

Price: £111 per person.

Description: After enjoying a lecture about the local marine wildlife over breakfast, guests board a catamaran which takes them on a cruise over to Molokini.

Guests will have the opportunity to spot dolphins from the boat before lunch. After lunch, guests can enjoy a snorkeling experience on a quiet, isolated reef teeming with life.

Where: San Diego, California, US

Price: £52 per person.

Description: Only available between December and March. Guests can visit gray whales as they migrate between the cold waters of the arctic and the lagoons of Mexico.

Guests will get to kayak amongst the whales and dolphins which have been known to approach the boats.

Where: Cape Town, South Africa

Price: £38 per person.

Description: Almost the exact opposite of the first experience listed, this one has guests kayaking out to see the African penguins at Boulders Beach. There’s also the chance to moor the boats at Windmill Beach for swimming and a wholesome picnic.

The tour ends by circling round to Ark rock to meet the Cape Fur seals. Tour guide Terry promises to educate tourists on everything they sea, plus sharks, and South Africa’s unique kelp forests.