Airbus Industries EADS Airbus A380 super jumbo large wide body passenger airplane take off detail aerial exterior. Shutterstock/vaalaa

Airbus SE is currently in early-stage talks with Atos SE regarding the acquisition of its cybersecurity and data unit, a transaction that could value the business at up to €1.8bn ($2bn) inclusive of debt.

The proposed deal comes as a lifeline for Atos, a beleaguered French software company seeking financial support.



In an official statement released on Wednesday 3 January 2024, Airbus highlighted its interest in Atos’s big data and security division as a strategic move to accelerate its digital transformation journey.

The European aviation giant aims to enhance its defence and security capabilities through the potential acquisition.



This isn’t the first time Airbus has contemplated a collaboration with Atos. In March 2022, Airbus abandoned plans to acquire a minority stake in Atos’s Eviden cybersecurity, cloud, and supercomputing businesses, citing misalignment with the company’s objectives.



Airbus, known for its infrequent acquisitions, has primarily focused on streamlining its production lines in the aftermath of the Covid pandemic.



Atos disclosed that it has received interest from another undisclosed party, and Thales SA is reportedly exploring a potential offer, according to previous reports from the Financial Times.

Atos, which has seen its shares plummet by approximately 90% in the last three years, is currently in exclusive negotiations with Czech billionaire Daniel Kretinsky’s EPEI for the sale of its Tech Foundations unit.



The ongoing discussions between Atos and EPEI, initiated on August 1, have undergone a revision, focusing on aspects such as price, transaction structure, and the transfer of Tech Foundations liabilities.



In addition to the potential sale, Atos is exploring alternative avenues to raise cash, surpassing the initial target of €400m. The company, based near Paris, is grappling with over €2bn in debt repayments in the next two years.

