According to the IEA, electricity demand from data centres is projected to more than double by 2030, reaching approximately 945TWh. Credit: Sergey Nivens/Shutterstock.

US-based micro-fusion technology company Alpha Ring is preparing to launch its new Fusion AI Data Centre, a collaborative digital hub for the global fusion research community.

Building on the company’s Alpha-E tabletop fusion systems, the new data hub will integrate experimental, simulated and theoretical data from universities, national laboratories, start-ups and industrial partners into an AI-powered platform.

At the core of the initiative is the belief that fusion research data should be openly shared rather than siloed, according to Alpha Ring.

The Fusion AI Data Centre will offer researchers access to high-fidelity datasets, advanced analysis tools and remote experimentation capabilities – all within a shared cloud-based infrastructure.

Alpha Ring’s infrastructure also supports “fusion-as-a-aervice”, enabling remote access to live fusion experiments.

This model aims to broaden participation in fusion science, allowing more researchers and students to contribute to accelerating the technology’s real-world applications including addressing the rising energy demands of AI.

GlobalData Strategic Intelligence US Tariffs are shifting - will you react or anticipate? Don’t let policy changes catch you off guard. Stay proactive with real-time data and expert analysis. By GlobalData Learn more about Strategic Intelligence

According to the International Energy Agency (IEA), electricity demand from data centres is projected to more than double by 2030, reaching approximately 945 terawatt-hours (TWh).

AI-optimised data centres alone are expected to see their electricity usage quadruple within the same time frame.

This growth in energy demand, driven by the expansion of AI, is also helping to renew interest in nuclear power by big tech companies.

The Fusion AI platform will feature a suite of AI-driven tools specifically tailored to fusion research, including automated analysis of charged particle tracks and real-time diagnostic capabilities.

Alpha Ring EMEA general manager Giovanni Landi said: “To unlock commercial fusion, the global community must move beyond isolated experiments and work together to turn data into insight, and insight into action.

“The Fusion AI Data Centre is Alpha Ring’s commitment to creating that ecosystem – bringing the best of hardware, software and data together to accelerate scientific discovery, workforce training and scalable application development.”