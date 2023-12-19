Following the deal, Alteryx will delist from NYSE and become a privately owned company. Credit: iQoncept/Shutterstock.

Private equity companies Clearlake Capital Group and Insight Partners have signed a definitive agreement to acquire software provider Alteryx for $4.4bn.

Under the agreement, which includes Alteryx’s debt, the technology company’s shareholders will be entitled to receive $48.25 in cash for each Alteryx Class A or Class B common stock held.

Alteryx, which is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), said the offer price is 59% premium to its closing stock price on 5 September 2023, the last day before reports of potential sale emerged.

Set up in 1997, Alteryx offers cloud-based and artificial intelligence-powered (AI) data analytics solutions to businesses to aid them in making informed decisions.

Currently, it caters to more than 8,000 clients such as Coca-Cola, Ford, Walmart, and Vodafone.

The company listed on the NYSE through an initial public offering in 2017. Following the deal, it will delist and become a privately owned company.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Verdict. I consent to GlobalData UK Limited collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the privacy policy Submit and download

As per media reports, Alteryx is facing competition from bigger players such as Oracle and Microsoft.

It has also been having difficulty in getting new business, which lowered its valuation and making it an acquisition target.

According to Alteryx CEO Mark Anderson, this deal would give the company more working capital, industry knowledge, and flexibility as a private enterprise.

Anderson added: “Together, we will make investments that matter most to our customers and accelerate our mission of harnessing the power of analytics to enable customers all over the world to transform data into a breakthrough.”

“Over the past several years, we have executed a comprehensive transformation strategy to enhance our go-to-market capabilities and establish a strong cloud and AI innovation roadmap. We are excited to partner with Clearlake and Insight for the next stage of Alteryx’s journey.”

Clearlake co-founder and managing partner Behdad Eghbali, and partner Prashant Mehrotra said: “As organisations become increasingly data driven and focused on utilising AI technology, we see a tremendous growth opportunity for Alteryx’s new AI products and feature-rich cloud solutions and to further its reputation as an innovator in the data preparation and data analytics markets.

Subject to regulatory approvals and other closing conditions, the transaction is expected to complete in the first half of 2024.

Recently, Alteryx launched a new business unit, called Alteryx Public Sector, to cater to need of the US public sector clients.