Amazon is set to acquire Bee, a San Francisco-based startup specialising in AI-powered wristbands.

Bee’s wearable device, known as the Bee Pioneer, leverages AI to transcribe conversations and generate summaries, to-do lists, and other tasks.

Confirmation of the deal was made following a LinkedIn post by Bee CEO and co-founder Maria de Lourdes Zollo. While Amazon acknowledged the acquisition, the details of the transaction remain undisclosed.

The acquisition has not yet been finalised. An Amazon spokesperson informed Reuters that the company intends to work with Bee to improve user control over the wristbands, which automatically transcribe audio but also offer muting capabilities.

Founded in 2022, Bee engineered its device to capture conversations and apply AI for personalised daily summaries, reminders, and suggestions available via its app. Users may authorise access to emails, contacts, location data, reminders, photos, and calendar events, creating a detailed history that informs AI-driven insights.

In a LinkedIn post, Zollo wrote: “When we started Bee, we imagined a world where AI is truly personal, where your life is understood and enhanced by technology that learns with you.

“What began as a dream with an incredible team and community now finds a new home at Amazon.”

The Bee Pioneer utilises dual microphones and advanced noise-filtering technology for clear transcription in various environments.

The device claims to have a battery life exceeding 160 hours on a single charge and supports up to 40 languages.

With a modular design, it can be detached from its wristband and attached securely to clothing using an included clip. However, while it is water-resistant, it is not suitable for swimming or showering.

This acquisition marks Amazon’s continued interest in wearables. Previously, the company offered a range of wrist health trackers under the Halo brand before discontinuing them in 2023.

Amazon also sells smart glasses with integrated Alexa functionality under the Echo brand.