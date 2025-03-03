The rollout of Alexa+ began with an early access period in the US, prioritising Echo Show 8, 10, 15, and 21 device owners. Credit: Amazon.com.

Amazon has unveiled Alexa+, a generative AI (genAI)-powered version of its voice assistant in the US.

Alexa+ aims to facilitate more natural conversations and enable users to make reservations and order products online.

Amazon said that this launch is pivotal as 600 million Alexa-enabled devices are in use globally.

Alexa+ will initially be available for $19.99 per month, but Amazon Prime members can access it for free.

In a release announcing the launch, Amazon said: “Alexa+ is more conversational, smarter, personalised—and she helps you get things done. She keeps you entertained, helps you learn, keeps you organized, summarizes complex topics, and can converse about virtually anything.

“Alexa+ can manage and protect your home, make reservations, and help you track, discover, and enjoy new artists.”

Future updates to the voice assistant will include Japanese language support.

Alexa+ is the latest addition to Amazon Prime benefits, complementing existing features such as fast delivery, exclusive deals, and entertainment options.

It also offers free delivery on over 300 million items, many of which are eligible for same or next-day delivery, alongside other perks such as Prime Video and Amazon Music.

The rollout of Alexa+ began with an early access period in the US, prioritising Echo Show 8, 10, 15, and 21 device owners.

The service will expand in waves over the coming months, the company said.

In December 2024, Amazon announced the plans to develop an “Ultracluster,” an AI supercomputer powered by its custom-designed Trainium chips.

The company also announced the launch of its new server called Ultraserver, made up of 64 of its own interconnected chips.