Amazon Web Services (AWS) has announced the plans to develop an “Ultracluster,” an AI supercomputer powered by its custom-designed Trainium chips.
The company also announced the launch of its new server called Ultraserver, made up of 64 of its own interconnected chips.
The Ultraserver will be used in the EC2 UltraCluster of Trn2 UltraServers, codenamed Project Rainier.
To be located in the US, the supercomputer is claimed to be developed to train advanced AI models.
AI startup Anthropic, valued at $18bn, will leverage the supercomputer to train its future AI models.
AWS and Anthropic are collaborating to enhance Trainium technology following AWS’s investment totalling $8bn in the startup.
The supercomputer is expected to deliver five times the exaflops — a measure of performance for a supercomputer — currently used by Anthropic to train its AI systems.
In a media release, AWS said: “Together with Anthropic, AWS is building an EC2 UltraCluster of Trn2 UltraServers, named Project Rainier, which will scale out distributed model training across hundreds of thousands of Trainium2 chips interconnected with third-generation, low-latency petabit scale EFA networking.
“When completed, it is expected to be the world’s largest AI compute cluster reported to date available for Anthropic to build and deploy their future models on” the release said.
AWS Compute and Networking vice-president David Brown said: “Trainium2 is purpose built to support the largest, most cutting-edge generative AI workloads, for both training and inference, and to deliver the best price performance on AWS. “With models approaching trillions of parameters, we understand customers also need a novel approach to train and run these massive workloads. New Trn2 UltraServers offer the fastest training and inference performance on AWS and help organisations of all sizes to train and deploy the world’s largest models faster and at a lower cost.”
The initiative builds on AWS’s continued investment in AI innovation, supported by its AI chip design lab in Austin, Texas.
Recently, Amazon committed an additional $4bn to Anthropic to further AI development.