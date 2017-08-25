Luke covers lifestyle for Verdict. You can reach him at luke.christou@verdict.co.uk

Shoppers love a bargain. Black Friday breaks retail records each year, with bargain hunters around the world lapping up hugely discounted products.

Amazon has been keen to get in on the action with Amazon prime Day over the past few years. Although, they aren’t stopping there. They have now launched a second Black Friday alternative.

Seemingly out of nowhere, the online store has announced Amazon Shop the Future, a UK exclusive discount event.

Shop the Future will see prices slashed by up to 70 percent on hundreds of products.

This sale will begin immediately. However, additional deals will be announced over the next five days, running from August 25 to August 30.

Items will be discounted across the lifestyle, health & wellness, home, entertainment & leisure and food categories, with a strong focus on technology products.

Amazon is already held in high regard for its low prices, but the tech superstore had provided even more reason to dig out your debit card.

The top tech savings to be had in the Amazon Shop the Future sale

Sony MDR-Z1R High-Resolution Over-Ear Headphones: £1,700 (15% off)

Samsung C480FW Multifunction Printer: £189.99 (22% off)

Amazon Echo: £99.00 (33% off)

Navdy GPS Navigation System: £399.99 (33% off)

XYZprinting Junior 3D Printer: £179.98 (37% off)

Garmin Vivoactive Smart Watch: £144.99 (40% off)

Garmin DriveAssist Satellite Navigation System: £159.99 (47% off)

LG 65” Ultra HD 4K Smart TV: £999.999 (49% off)

Philips Fidelio X2 Headphones: £129.99 (52% off)

Sennheiser HD 598SR Over-Ear Headphones: £79.99 (60% off)

New Amazon Shop the Future deals to be added daily

Amazon is set to add new products to the Shop the Future deals each day.

Judging by past Prime Day and Black Friday sales, we can expect Amazon to throw up some great prices over the next five days.

If you’re interested in bringing AI into your home, the Amazon Echo is currently at its lowest ever price. You can expect connecting smart devices to find their way into the sale too, as the retail giants look to get their AI assistant in as many homes as possible.

Amazon are also offering discounts on the cheaper Echo Dot, as well as their range of Fire tablets.