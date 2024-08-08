Anthropic has raised around $7.4bn over the past year Credit: Photo by Harun Ozalp/Anadolu via Getty Images

Amazon‘s multibillion-dollar investment in the US AI company Anthropic will be investigated by the UK’s antitrust watchdog.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) announced on Thursday (8 August) that it had entered a “Phase 1” investigation into Amazon’s investment into Anthropic.

Go deeper with GlobalData

Data Insights

The gold standard of business intelligence.

Find out more

Related Company Profiles

View all

The investigation will study whether the investment and partnership could hurt competition in the country.

An initial probe into the partnership has provided the CMA with “sufficient information” to start a formal investigation, according to the watchdog.

The first phase of the investigation provides the CMA with 40 days to decide whether the investment could harm competition.

If enough evidence is found, the CMA will be able to investigate further in a more in-depth “Phase 2” investigation.

How well do you really know your competitors?

Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge.

Company Profile – free sample

Thank you!

Your download email will arrive shortly

Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample

We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form

By GlobalData
Visit our Privacy Policy for more information about our services, how we may use, process and share your personal data, including information of your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. Our services are intended for corporate subscribers and you warrant that the email address submitted is your corporate email address.

Anthropic, a leading GenAI start-up based in San Francisco, released its ChatGPT rival chatbot Claude in March 2023.

Following an initial $1.24bn investment in September, the two companies confirmed that Amazon would invest $4bn in total.

Anthropic confirmed it was using Amazon Web Services (AWS) as its primary cloud provider for mission-critical workloads, future foundation model development, and safety research. 

Anthropic has raised around $7.4bn over the past year. 

“GenAI is poised to be the most transformational technology of our time, and we believe our strategic collaboration with Anthropic will further improve our customers’ experiences, and look forward to what’s next,” said Swami Sivasubramanian, vice president of data and AI at AWS cloud provider.