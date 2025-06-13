AMD introduced the AMD Instinct MI350 Series accelerators at the event. Credit: Tada Images/Shutterstock.

AMD has unveiled its vision for an open AI ecosystem at the Advancing AI 2025 event, highlighting a comprehensive integrated AI platform.

The event also featured contributions from industry majors such as Meta, OpenAI, and Microsoft, who discussed their collaborations with AMD to advance AI solutions.

Key announcements included the launch of the AMD Instinct MI350 Series accelerators, featuring the MI350X and MI355X models, which promise a fourfold increase in AI compute performance and a 35-fold improvement in inferencing capabilities compared to previous generations.

The MI355X also offers significant price-performance advantages, generating up to 40% more tokens per dollar than competing products.

The company showcased its open-standards rack-scale AI infrastructure, already deployed with the MI350 Series accelerators and 5th Gen AMD EPYC processors in hyperscaler environments like Oracle Cloud Infrastructure, with broader availability expected in the second half of 2025.

Additionally, the company previewed its next-generation AI rack, “Helios,” which will utilise the upcoming MI400 Series GPUs, anticipated to deliver up to ten times more performance for inference tasks.

The latest version of AMD’s open-source AI software stack, ROCm 7, was introduced to support the growing demands of generative AI and high-performance computing.

ROCm 7 features enhanced compatibility with industry-standard frameworks and new development tools to facilitate AI development.

AMD’s MI350 Series has achieved a 38-fold improvement in energy efficiency, surpassing its five-year target, and the company has set a new goal for 2030 to achieve a 20-fold increase in rack-scale energy efficiency, according to the company.

Additionally, the company has introduced the AMD Developer Cloud to support developers in AI projects.

AMD chair and CEO Dr Lisa Su said: “AMD is driving AI innovation at an unprecedented pace, highlighted by the launch of our AMD Instinct MI350 series accelerators, advances in our next generation AMD ‘Helios’ rack-scale solutions, and growing momentum for our ROCm open software stack.

“We are entering the next phase of AI, driven by open standards, shared innovation and AMD’s expanding leadership across a broad ecosystem of hardware and software partners who are collaborating to define the future of AI.”

Meta highlighted its use of MI300X for Llama 3 and Llama 4 inference, while OpenAI’s CEO Sam Altman emphasised the importance of optimised hardware and software in AI infrastructure.

Oracle Cloud Infrastructure announced its adoption of AMD’s open rack-scale AI infrastructure, and other partners, including HUMAIN, Microsoft, Cohere, Red Hat, Astera Labs, and Marvell, shared their initiatives to enhance AI capabilities in collaboration with AMD.

Recently, AMD acquired the Untether AI team, known for developing energy-efficient and fast AI inference chips for edge environments and enterprise data centres, according to CRN.