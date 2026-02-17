The “Helios” architecture features AMD Instinct MI455X GPUs. Credit: Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.

AMD and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) have announced plans to jointly develop a new rack-scale AI infrastructure in India, using the AMD “Helios” platform.

The project will be implemented through HyperVault AI Data Center, a TCS subsidiary focused on providing large-scale, secure, and scalable data centre solutions for hyperscalers, artificial intelligence companies, and global enterprises.

The “Helios” architecture features AMD Instinct MI455X GPUs, next-generation AMD EPYC “Venice” CPUs, Pensando Vulcano network interface cards (NICs), and leverages the open ROCm software environment.

Together, these elements form an advanced platform intended to support national AI initiatives and sovereign AI factories in India.

The blueprint targets a capacity of up to 200 megawatts (MW) for AI-ready data centres.

AMD and TCS plan to work with hyperscale providers and other AI organisations to accelerate the development of new data centres across the country.

By combining “Helios” technology with TCS’s experience in enterprise IT services, the partnership aims to streamline deployment and enhance operational processes for client organisations seeking large-scale adoption of AI technologies.

AMD chair and CEO Dr Lisa Su said: “With ‘Helios,’ we are delivering an open, rack-scale AI platform designed for performance, efficiency, and long-term flexibility. Together with TCS, we are enabling enterprises across India to deploy AI at scale today while building the compute foundation of tomorrow.”

The announcement builds on the companies’ existing strategic partnership, which helps enterprise customers adopt AI at scale and modernise their hybrid IT environments.

TCS MD and CEO K Krithivasan said: “This collaboration lays the foundation for AMD’s first ‘Helios’ powered AI infrastructure in India. By combining our strengths in AI, connectivity, sustainable power, and advanced data centre engineering, we are poised to deliver state-of-the-art infrastructure solutions for AI companies and global enterprises.”

HyperVault was established by TCS in 2025 as part of its strategy to deliver infrastructure supporting significant power requirements for advanced computing workloads.

The initiative is expected to make the new Helios-based infrastructure available to enterprises throughout India, offering them platforms designed for efficient AI training and inference operations across industries.