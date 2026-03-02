Amdocs intends to demonstrate these collaborative solutions together with its partners at the upcoming MWC 2026 conference. Credit: JHVEPhoto/Shutterstock.com.

Amdocs has announced new collaborations with Microsoft, Google Cloud and Amazon Web Services (AWS) to advance AI-driven application modernisation and automation within the telecommunications industry.

The company confirmed that it is working with Microsoft to provide enterprises with AI-accelerated application modernisation solutions.

This offering combines Amdocs’ cloud migration expertise and Agentic Services with Microsoft technologies, including Azure OpenAI, Microsoft Migration Agents, GitHub Copilot and Fabric IQ.

Enterprises can use these joint solutions to automate and orchestrate end-to-end modernisation activities, supporting faster refactoring and seamless migration to Microsoft Azure.

The services are delivered as coordinated agent-based workflows within the Amdocs agentic operating system, aOS.

Amdocs Technology group president Anthony Goonetilleke said: “This collaboration with Microsoft marks a pivotal step forward in shaping how enterprises modernise at scale.

GlobalData Strategic Intelligence US Tariffs are shifting - will you react or anticipate? Don’t let policy changes catch you off guard. Stay proactive with real-time data and expert analysis. By GlobalData Learn more about Strategic Intelligence

“Powered by Amdocs aOS, with AI embedded at the core of execution, we are reimagining modernisation as an agent-led, intelligently orchestrated process that helps organisations address technical debt and achieve enterprise-grade speed and efficiency.”

In a parallel development, Amdocs has partnered with Google Cloud to accelerate AI adoption among service providers.

This initiative integrates Google Cloud’s Gemini Enterprise for Customer Experience with Amdocs’ Cognitive Core, the generative AI base of its agentic operating system, to create a telco-specific contact centre solution.

The platform combines conversational intelligence from Google’s AI models with operational support from Amdocs’ BSS/OSS systems, aiming to automate processes such as billing enquiries, payments and plan changes across customer care operations.

Built-in policy control and traceability features aim to enable compliance and operational integrity for telecom service providers.

Amdocs also announced a multi-year strategic collaboration agreement with AWS focused on AI-driven modernisation for telecom operators.

Joint efforts include combining Amdocs’ agentic services, which specialise in migration and transformation, with AWS generative AI tools like Amazon Transform and Bedrock AgentCore to accelerate legacy-to-cloud migrations.

Other collaboration areas involve autonomous network operations through digital twin technology; enterprise AI monetisation by merging AWS infrastructure with Amdocs’ pre-built agents; and enhancing customer experience by integrating Amdocs’ Cognitive Core with Amazon Connect for more intelligent contact centre automation.

Amdocs intends to demonstrate these collaborative solutions together with its partners at the upcoming Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2026 conference, where attendees will be able to see live demonstrations at partner booths.

According to the companies involved, these partnerships aim to help service providers and enterprises accelerate their technology transformation journeys using scalable, agent-driven AI capabilities.