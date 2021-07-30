In North America and Latin America, broadband line penetration of the population in 2021 will reach 32% and 16%, respectively. Fixed broadband revenue in the Americas will expand at a 5.3% CAGR between 2021 and 2026. Growth will be mainly driven by increasing fiber-optic (FTTH/B) subscriptions over the forecast period.

In the Americas, cable will account for 51.7% of the total fixed broadband lines estimated for year-end 2021, followed by FTTH/B (25.8%) and xDSL (17.0%). GlobalData projects that cable subscription will decline through 2026 and will account for an estimated 47.5% share by 2026.

On the other hand, fiber’s share of the total broadband lines will increase from 25.8% in 2021 to 37.3% by year-end 2026.