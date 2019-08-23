GlobalData is the market leader in providing actionable insight into the technology industry. With market analysts in 18 countries around the world, along with a team of researchers and consultants, we can provide you with the reliable, in-depth industry information you need.

Pay-TV household penetration in the Americas reached 53.2% at the end of 2018, behind Central & Eastern Europe (71.2%), Asia-Pacific (67.4%), and Western Europe (62.5%), but above the global average, which stood at 55.3% for the same period.

We expect household penetration will continue to increase in all regions but the Asia-Pacific and the Americas, where it will decline to 67% and 48.8% in 2023, respectively as a result of ongoing cord-cutting trends.

Markets in these regions, such as the US and Canada, have been experiencing declines in the last few years as an increasing number of customers ditch their traditional pay-TV subscriptions in favour of over-the-top (OTT) alternative video platforms such as Netflix, Amazon Video and Hulu.

CAGR = compound annual growth rate

Although cord-cutting is not affecting Latin America as a region yet, we expect subscriber growth will decelerate in the coming years as customers’ appetite for on-demand content increases and new commercial platforms in the subscription video on demand (SVoD) market emerge. To slow the decline, traditional pay-TV operators are enhancing their video service proposition with OTT features and relevant content offers.

The increasing demand for high definition and 4K content, OTT video and interactive pay-TV platforms, pay-TV service provides have been allocating significant investments to upgrade and expand their network infrastructure with fibre-to-the-home (FTTH/B), rollouts and cable upgrades. The commercialisation of 5G services with increased transmission speeds will bring new growth opportunities in the OTT video segment as well as increase competition levels in the fixed broadband and media/pay-TV segments. This will accelerate cord-cutting trends, particularly in the most mature markets. Latest reports from Pay-TV Market Trends and Opportunities in the Americas - 2019 Or to search over 50,000 other reports please visit GlobalData Report Store

